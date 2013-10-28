This is So Good: Watch An A Cappella Group Sing 28 Beyoncé Songs in 6 Minutes

Beyoncé is probably the only pop star who doesn’t even need to make an appearance in a video that features her music for it to be amazing. A five-member a cappella group called Pentatonix did a short-but-sweet master mix of 28 of Bey’s most popular songs, and it’s simply amazing. The most amusing part: the group has only one female.

The group kicks off the impressive mega-mix with Bey’s Destiny’s Child days, starting with their super-popular girl anthem hit “Bills, Bills, Bills,” transitioning into “Say My Name,” and “Jumpin, Jumpin,” before making their way into Bey’s solo career hits like “Crazy In Love,” Upgrade U,” “Single Ladies,” and so on. (The only song blatantly missing from the mix, we must say, is the original DC hit “No, No, No,” which we took the liberty of embedding below.) The guy in the bottom right is an extremely talented beat boxer, and serves as the backtrack for each song snippet, to astounding effect.

Watch the endlessly entertaining clip above!