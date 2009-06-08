$99 Music Videos Wrap Party

At 10PM last night, I found myself wandering down Broadway walking off a slice of coffee layered cake. At 10:22PM I found myself unexpectedly inside a wrap party for the first season of $99 Music Videos— an agency that pairs together young video directors and up and coming Indie bands to create a music video in one day for $99.

A potpourri of the creative directors and enthusiastic musicians, the party was hosted by $99 Music Videos at M1-5 in TriBeCa with the $99 music videos playing on repeat as the soundtrack of the night.

If you’re interested in learning more about or participating for $99 Music Videos, check out their end of the year wrap up here!