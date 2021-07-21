These ’90s Theme Party Ideas Will Make You SO Nostalgic

Scroll To See More Images

If you were born before the year 2000, then you know that the ‘90s were truly a time to be alive. From the shows that premiered to the movies that hit theaters between the years 1990 and 1999, I think it’s safe to say that decade was unmatched. I mean, why else would I want to throw a bunch of ‘90s-inspired theme parties? There’s just so much material to work with.

When it comes to throwing a good party, a quirky theme guests can embrace is key. And ’90s themes bring all the fun, laughter and nostalgia! I’m talking parties that channel the sartorial stylings of movies like Clueless and shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Even every fashion girl’s favorite series, Sex and the City, which debuted in 1998. A little late on the timeline, but yes, it still counts! Or, if you’re going for a more low-key vibe, having all of your friends dress up as the cast of, well, Friends, is also a winning idea. Have a coffee bar and create your own Central Perk!

Oh–and don’t think I forgot about the slew of Disney Channel Original Movies that came out during the ‘90s! Who else remembers flicks like Johnny Tsunami? It’s a sleeper hit, truly. To master the look, pull out your best Hawaiian floral shirts and flip-flops. Or, tell your half of your friends to show up in ski-themed apparel. And this is just the tip of the DCOM iceberg, folks!

If you’re still in need of party inspiration, I’ve got you. Check out a few more of our best ’90s-inspired themes below. I’ll be expecting my invitation in the mail!

A Very Lizzie McGuire House Party

Bring on the colorful layering and the crimped hair! Get your friends to channel either Miranda or Gordo’s signature looks to complete the trendy trio. Bonus points if an Isabella in attendance feels like taking the stage to perform.

A Johnny Tsunami-Themed Throwdown

This is a bit of a deep cut, but IYKYK! Half of your friend group can dress up in Hawaii-inspired printed button-down shirts with shorts and flip-flops, while the other half can opt for very preppy school uniforms and ski apparel.

An All-Out Space Jam

Who needs the 2021 reboot when the old version of Space Jam is seriously perfect? Etsy has tons of retro merch for you and your friends to wear, so get your game on and see if you can get your guests to play a little impromptu basketball.

Get Clueless With Your Besties

Are you more of a Cher or a Dionne fashion stan? Or, maybe you dress just like Tai! In any case, you probably have a few pieces in your closet (like white knee-high socks and baggy flannels) that will work for this classic party theme.

A Get-Together With Your Friends

There is no show that better fits the ‘90s style bill than Friends. And no, you don’t have to cut your hair into “The Rachel” to master the vibe. Wearing an oversized New York Knicks sweatshirt or a grungy plaid dress will do the trick! Just make sure you’re comfy enough to sit back and stream your favorite episodes.

A Sex and the City-Themed Girls Night In

Do you have some seriously fashionable friends? Then this theme is for you. Sex and the City debuted in 1998 so it just makes the cutoff for this. Good luck choosing if you’re more of a Samantha or a Carrie, though. Cosmos all around!

A 90’s-Era Paris Hilton-Themed Party

Pull out your baby tees, Juicy Couture sweatpants and your teeniest tiniest handbags! Paris Hilton’s style from the ’90s is all about the glitz and the glamour, so feel free to go all-out for this fun theme.

A Pretty Woman Themed Soiree

Good thing cut-out dresses are back in style! You should have no problems finding a replica of one of Julia Roberts’ iconic looks from this movie. However, her diamond jewelry might be a little harder to get your hands on. Start with a bougie cocktail hour and then stream the movie itself.

A The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Bash

This is a story all about how….You and your friends could master the perfect themed party. Bright colors, matching sweatsuits and backward hats reign supreme at this get-together. Oh—and the Carlton dance, of course. Make sure the song is in your playlist!

A Backstreet Boys Vs. NSYNC Showdown

Which team are you really on? There’s truly nothing better than old boyband music videos (The matching outfits! The choreo!), so feel free to go all-out. A karaoke machine is a must-buy so you can belt out your favorite tunes.