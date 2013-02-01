More ’90s Redux: Minimalist Label Chaiken Has Officially Relaunched

Between this week’s news that beloved but short-lived ’90s brand X-Girl is coming back, and that DKNY has reissued 15 pieces from its ’90s archives to be available at Opening Ceremony, it’s clear the 1990s are back in a big, big way. To further prove the point, we just got word that Chaiken—a super-successful and chic label owned and designed by Julie Chaiken that debuted in the ’90s is officially back in action.

The label launched in 1994 as Chaiken & Capone and received the ultimate endorsement in 1995: A major commitment from Barneys. From there, the line—mostly made up of chic minimalist pieces with a focus on perfect-fitting pants—was carried in over 400 stores before Julie decided to shelve the brand for a bit to raise her kids.

Not surprisingly, the itch to design returned to Julie, who officially re-launched the label as Chaiken for spring 2013 (she released a few small capsule collections during the last couple of seasons, which is why you may have thought the range had relaunched already.) What’s more, every item is designed and produced right here in America—Chaiken is based in San Francisco—and each are remarkably stylish and versatile.

