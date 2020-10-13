Relive Your Favorite ’90s Memories With These Halloween Costumes

Scroll To See More Images

Halloween is just around the corner and, if you’re anything like me, you haven’t quite figured out the perfect costume. (Procrastinators and perfectionists unite!) After taking some time to find a simple solution, though, I realized that there are so many ‘90s Halloween costumes based on my favorite TV shows, movies and musical artists from that era. In other words, the ‘90s were filled with looks (a lot of which are coming back into style now) that are perfect for easy Halloween costumes.

As someone who is no longer in college but doesn’t have a family of their own yet, Halloween can be a weird in-between time where you’re not really sure what kind of costume is the most appropriate. While in school, students would make any costume sexy, but people with kids go a tame route—So what’s left for me? Most ’90s-inspired costumes are right amount of sexy and fun—especially for going out to parties, bars or just hanging out with friends as an IRL adult.

While not all ‘90s TV shows, movies and music are the same, most of them have a similar style when it comes to style. Clueless and Friends are completely different entities, but those ‘90s vibes don’t really vary at all. And, because the 1990s were filled with sitcoms featuring people in their teens or twenties, you can likely create costumes from items already in your closet. Other ‘90s pop culture icons like The Spice Girls or Space Jam might take a little more work to recreate, but are equally as creative (and totally worth the effort).

Below, you’ll find 10 ‘90s-inspired Halloween costumes. Hopefully your friends are into 1990s culture and can understand who you choose to dress as—or join in on a group costume with you!—but even if they don’t get it, you’ll know you did the ‘90s proud with your Halloween costume.

1. Cher Horowitz From Clueless

Not include Cher Horowitz in our ’90s Halloween costume round-up? Ugh, as if! This throwback costume is so easy to recreate with a yellow plaid matching set—or, if you want to DIY it, you can find a yellow plaid mini dress or even wear a yellow flannel to get a similar look. Just don’t forget the infamous Cher attitude.

2. Britney Spears

Everyone loves a good ’90s Britney Spears vibe—and you don’t need much to DIY it. Grab a pink crop top to show off that midriff, put your hair in pigtails and add some colorful makeup (including shiny lip gloss, of course). Before you know it, you’ll having your friends requesting a performance of “…Baby One More Time.”

3. Tia & Tamera From Sister, Sister

Grab your BFF and go as Tia and Tamera from Sister, Sister this Halloween. It was one of the best Disney sitcoms of the 1990s, and makes for an iconic costume choice. Throw on a long-sleeve tee, some denim pieces—a vest, overalls or just high-waisted jeans—and top it all off with a bucket hat.

4. Destiny’s Child

Before Beyonce was the solo queen to whom we all bow down, she was in the legendary ’90s group Destiny’s Child. This is such a fun group costume idea that’s easy to DIY. All you’ll need are you two closest pals, a few halter or bandeau crop tops and either flare jeans or some skin-tight skirts.

5. The Friends Gang

They’ll always be there for you—even when you forget to plan a costume. Choose your favorite Friends character to dress up as this Halloween, or grab your five closest friends to go as the entire gang. Just make sure you have some ’90s denim looks, simple white tees and maybe a few eccentric Pheobe-esque pieces on-hand.

6. Space Jam

If you want a seriously baller look this Halloween (Pun intended, thank you very much!) you can’t go wrong with a Space Jam costume. Throw on that old basketball jersey you’ve inevitably stuffed in the back of your closet and a pair of bunny ears to get the iconic ’90s movie look.

7. The Spice Girls

Another great group costume idea? The Spice Girls, of course! Whether you go as Scary, Sporty, Posh, Baby or Ginger Spice, you’ll be living the dream—if only for Halloween night. But no matter which member you choose to dress up as, you should definitely watch Spice World to get inspired.

8. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was just coming into her prime in the 1990s, and what better way to honor the impact she’s made on pop culture than by dressing as the mogul for Halloween? All you’ll need is a slinky slip dress (So ’90s!) and chunky flip flops. And, if you really want to go all-in, find a way to recreate Hilton’s infamous fringe bangs from that era, too.

9. Elaine Benes From Seinfeld

Before there was Hailey Bieber, there was Elaine Benes on Seinfeld. Quite frankly, she walked so that Hailey Bieber and every other blazer-loving fashionista could run. Pay homage to this iconic ’90s character with an oversized blazer and suiting skirt (or jeans for a casual Elaine look) this Halloween—topped off with some chunky gold earrings.

10. Sex And The City

Last—but certainly not least—we have Sex and the City. Quite frankly, there are almost too many incredible fashion moments from this show. It makes it hard to pick just one (or four, if you and your friends are going as a group), but you can’t beat the classic ensemble worn by Carrie Bradshaw in the opening credits. All you’ll need is a pink tank top, a tulle skirt and high heels to get the iconic look.

A version of this article was originally published on October 14, 2015.