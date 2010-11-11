90s Girls Whose Style Is So Right Now

I don’t know about you, but once winter hits and the cold sets in, I promptly lose all motivation to leave my apartment and start to spend way too much time in front of the television. In watching shows and movies from years past, commenting on a beloved character’s style is always an amusing activity, expecially when you begin to find inspiration in some unlikely places. From misfits, to fashionistas, to freaks, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ’90s girls from the big and small-screens whose styles are surprisingly relevant this season. We’ve also compiled some au courant options some of which are quite fancy to prove that when you’re feeling pangs of nostalgia, you can easily create a refined version of the looks made famous by the characters we grew up with.

Clarissa Explains It All



Doc Martens boot, $115, at Dr. Martens; Prova polka dot scarf, $465, at Net-A-Porter; Kate Moss for Topshop dress, $125, at Topshop; Topshop denim shirt, $60, at Topshop; Markus Lupfer leggings, $345, at Net-A-Porter; Aurelie Bidermann bracelet, $120, at Net-A-Porter.

Yes, this one’s a little out there, but hear me out! Clarissa Darling ruled the early Nineties with her colorful, wacky wardrobe and love of all things pop culture (remember her collection of Keith Haring t-shirts?). Before ironic fashion was a trend, Clarissa was mixing prints and rocking menswear pieces like a champ, and even though sometimes the resulting outifts were distastrous, others were just so good (see: ironic-ster). Today, street style photographers and The Cobrasnake would likely go wild for her unique looks, and I could totally see her rummaging through vintage and Goodwill stores for a hodgepodge of quirky treasures.

My So-Called Life



Denim jacket, $100, at Topshop; Etoile Isabel Marant top, $280, at Net-A-Porter; Topshop boots, $250, at Topshop; Alexander Wang sweater, $795, at La Garonne; Vanessa Bruno Ath dress, $480, at La Garonne.

During Spring 2011 Fashion Week, it seemed like every single person sitting at the Charlotte Ronson show was tweeting, “Inspired by My So-Called Life!” or “paging Angela Chase!” Well, you don’t have to wait until next season to start channeling the angsty ’90s icon whose wise-beyond-her-years wisdom stole all of our hearts and more importantly Jordan Catalano’s. We’ve told you before how grunge is back for fall, so grab yourself a flannel, a mustard oversized knit and some Doc Martens you’ll be following in the footsteps of McQ by Alexander McQueen, Erin Wasson x RVCA (R.I.P), and Alexandre Herchcovitch.

Clueless



Equipment blouse, $190, at Net-A-Porter; Topshop socks, $14, at Topshop. Alexander Wang boots, $645, at Alexander Wang; Miu Miu skirt, $680, at My Theresa; Proenza Schouler coat, $1,295, at La Garonne; Reece Hudson bag, $795, at Kirna Zabete.

Oh, Cher Horowitz the girl who taught the world the importance of Alaa. Although her character in Clueless was the most fashionable high schooler in all of Beverly Hills, I never in a million years thought that I would one day want to dress like her. But plenty of fall collections this year practically screamed Cher: Proenza Schouler’s redefined schoolgirl look, the pleated skirts paired with thigh-highs (and velvet backpacks) at Alexander Wang, and the entire Miu Miu Prefall 2010 line. But beware: There’s a fine line between looking like a total Betty and being a fashion victim, so choose your pieces carefully.

Freaks and Geeks



Rag & Bone parka, $875, at La Garonne; Pendleton bag, $45, at Opening Ceremony; No. 6 blouse, $248, at La Garonne; Topshop boots, $160, at Topshop; Current/Elliott Trousers, $160, at Net-A-Porter.



Lindsay Weir probably considered herself one of the “anti-fashion” freaks at her high school in 1980, but many of her chilled-out style choices from Freaks and Geeks are pretty ubiquitous today. Her staple army jacket has soared in popularity since last spring (Rag & Bone’s fall collection has amazing options) and the ’70s cuts and warm color palette were all over the Spring 2011 runways.

The Addams Family



Ashish Top, $100, at Topshop; Alexa Chung for Madewell dress, $178, at Madewell; Moschino Cheap and Chic jacket, $1,140, at Net-A-Porter; Rick Owens dress, $1,175, at Net-A-Porter; Church’s Brogues, $440, at Net-A-Porter; Alexander Wang top, $515, at Net-A-Porter.

This one’s for you, Andrew Mukamal. The gothic stylings of Wednesday Addams might be a little too dark for some tastes, but if she were around today and weren’t fictional her closet would likely be filled to the brim with looks from Rick Owens, Alexander Wang, Helmut Lang and Givenchy. To break up all of the black, incorporate different textures like leather, lace, velvet and sequins all huge fall trends. If you pick up any of these witchy pieces, they’re likely to last you for seasons to come: Riccardo Tisci’s Spring 2011 collection for Givenchy was practically designed with Wednesday in mind, all the way to the raven-colored hair in pigtails.