’90s Fashion: 15 Iconic Moments We’re Still Talking About

There’s a major movement in contemporary fashion back to the 1990s-era trends: plaid prints, shirts tied’ round the waist, blocky silhouettes, and a general “we don’t give a f–k,” grunge-inspired attitude. Even models are coming back in vogue, with Kate Moss in full force perhaps more than ever, with a Playboy cover, a pending role on the U.K. version of “The Face,” and even a new role as fashion editor at Vogue.
With the ’90s coming back in pretty much every way, we had a huge urge to look back at some of that decade’s most iconic fashion moments. From Cher and Dionne’s unabashed playfulness in “Clueless” to, yes, Moss at her prime, we’re still obsessed with pretty much everything that happened in fashion in the ’90s.
Click through the gallery above to see 15 of the most iconic ’90s fashion moments ever!
1. All of the one-name supermodels. The '90s are by and large recognized as the decade of the supermodel, with names like Kate, Naomi, Linda, Cindy, and Christy becoming household names. And it was everything.
2. The masterpiece that was "Clueless." From the moment Alicia Silverstone's Cher hit the screen, her all-plaid-all-day wardrobe—and penchant for name-dropping designers like Azzedine Alaïa and Calvin Klein—earned its permanent place in our sartorial hearts.
3. Kate Moss for Calvin Klein. Kate Moss was only 17 years old when she first appeared in her now-iconic ads for Calvin Klein. Whether pouting for their "Obsession" fragrance ads or posing in various states of undress for the ready-to-wear collections, Moss' entrance into the world of fashion was a memorable one.
4. Gwen Stefani's No Doubt era. Crop tops. Drop-crotch Hammer pants. Dark red lipstick. Bindhis. And platinum blonde braids knotted on the top of her head. This was Gwen Stefani during her pre-eminent No Doubt era, and as much as we love her now, nothing compares to her then.
Photo:
Sam Levi/WireImage
5. "Beverly Hills, 90210." Now one of the ultimate time capsules from this period of fashion, "Beverly Hills, 90210" is a veritable archive of tie-waist button-ups, cutoff denim shorts, and lots and lots of hair gel.
6. Gwyneth and Brad, circa 1996. Before there was Brangelina, there was Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, who cemented her place in the fashion world forever when she stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in this Calvin Klein dress. (Brad and his round shades, not so much.)
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
7. "Empire Records." No one will ever, ever wear a plaid skirt with a cropped sweater again without immediately recalling Liv Tyler's role in this 1995 cult classic. As it should be.
8. George Michael's "Freedom" video. George Michael's "Freedom" video is certifiably what we consider to be the ultimate love letter to the 1990s-era supermodel. It starred Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Tatjana Patitz.
9. Leonardo DiCaprio's floral shirt in "Romeo + Juliet." As far as we're concerned, director Baz Luhrmann and his art directing wife Catherine Martin both deserve Oscars for deciding to put Leonardo DiCaprio in a floral button-down shirt during many of his scenes in this cult classic from 1996.
10. Johnny Depp and his giant white collar. When Johnny Depp rolled up to the 42nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1995, not only did he have Kate Moss on his arm (major RIP to this relationship), but he was rocking a giant white collar flashy enough to outshine even the world's number-one "It" model.
Photo:
Tom Wargacki/WireImage
11. The Rise of RuPaul (and, for that matter, K.D. Lang). This photo basically sums up the world of '90s fashion. We're pretty sure K.D. Lang borrowed this suit from Johnny Depp.
Photo:
Rose Hartman/Getty Images
13. The Spice Girls. Sky-high platform boots, crop tops, latex, leather, mini dresses, pig tails, and tank tops. Oh, and plenty of eye liner. This pretty much sums up the influence of the Spice Girls.
14. Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Bra. First debuted in 1990, this Madge look is now more than iconic; it is actully identical with her very name. There simply is no Madonna without the cone bra, or vise versa.
15. Kurt Cobain-fueled grunge. The grunge movement, both in music and in fashion, was thanks largely to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who wore nothing but loose-fitting jeans, cardigan sweaters, holy T-shirts, and plaid.