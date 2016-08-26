Your Complete Guide to Plastering Yourself in ’90s Sportswear Logos

Sometimes I wonder if fashion in 2016 is getting to be more ’90s than the actual ’90s. See: the 419,000 Instagram posts of underwear-clad millennials and Gen-Zers currently tagged with #mycalvins, the Fila Sport bodysuits and Tommy Jeans overalls stuffing the racks at Urban Outfitters, the Kylies and Bellas of the world stepping out in vintage Adidas tracksuits and cropped Polo tanks.

The wave of “Fresh Prince”–era trends is still going strong, and brands are riding it all the way to the bank by releasing nostalgic, logo-strewn collections that mirror the looks made famous two decades ago by stars such as Aaliyah and Kate Moss.

Call us suckers, but we can’t help but want to snag just about every piece in the new Tommy Jeans + UO capsule that dropped earlier this month (especially that spot-on flag bandeau), and add to our growing stash of Calvin sports bras with Opening Ceremony’s exclusive pale pink version.

Guess’s A$AP Rocky collaboration was also a near-sellout for the brand, proving the fever also extends to acid-wash mom jeans and midriff-baring tanks. The sheer volume of throwback collections can almost be overwhelming, so we’ve pulled together the best of ’em in the gallery above, along with some true vintage styles for good measure.

Oh, but if you’re going to walk around looking like a member of Aaliyah’s girl gang, you should probably watch this first: