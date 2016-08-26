StyleCaster
Your Complete Guide to Plastering Yourself in ’90s Sportswear Logos

Photo: Devyn Galindo/Urban Outfitters

Sometimes I wonder if fashion in 2016 is getting to be more ’90s than the actual ’90s. See: the 419,000 Instagram posts of underwear-clad millennials and Gen-Zers currently tagged with #mycalvins, the Fila Sport bodysuits and Tommy Jeans overalls stuffing the racks at Urban Outfitters, the Kylies and Bellas of the world stepping out in vintage Adidas tracksuits and cropped Polo tanks.

The wave of “Fresh Prince”–era trends is still going strong, and brands are riding it all the way to the bank by releasing nostalgic, logo-strewn collections that mirror the looks made famous two decades ago by stars such as Aaliyah and Kate Moss.

Call us suckers, but we can’t help but want to snag just about every piece in the new Tommy Jeans + UO capsule that dropped earlier this month (especially that spot-on flag bandeau), and add to our growing stash of Calvin sports bras with Opening Ceremony’s exclusive pale pink version.

Guess’s A$AP Rocky collaboration was also a near-sellout for the brand, proving the fever also extends to acid-wash mom jeans and midriff-baring tanks. The sheer volume of throwback collections can almost be overwhelming, so we’ve pulled together the best of ’em in the gallery above, along with some true vintage styles for good measure.

Oh, but if you’re going to walk around looking like a member of Aaliyah’s girl gang, you should probably watch this first:

1 of 25

Tommy Jeans for UO '90s Bandeau Bikini Set, $99; at Urban Outfitters

Tommy Jeans for UO '90s Dungaree Overall, $179; at Urban Outfitters

Fila T-Shirt Dress with Zip Front, $89; at ASOS

Vintage Re-Work Tommy Bodysuit, $45; at Frankie Collective

Calvin Klein for UO Denim Mini Skirt, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Vintage '90s Stussy Sweatshirt, $54; at Urban Outfitters

Calvin Klein x Opening Ceremony Kate 1 T-Shirt, $85; at Opening Ceremony

Calvin Klein Jeans Zabrina Black Canvas Hi-Top Sneakers, $109; at ASOS

Vintage Deadstock Polo Sport Jacket, $200; at Frankie Collective

1981 High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $45 (was $98); at Guess

Tommy Jeans for UO Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $99; at Urban Outfitters

Tommy Jeans for UO '90s High-Rise Mom Jeans, $139; at Urban Outfitters

Tommy Jeans for UO Boyfriend Denim Jacket, $199; at Urban Outfitters

Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Bikini, $20; at Calvin Klein

Tommy Hilfiger '90s Zip-Up Crop Ribbed Sweater, $69; at Etsy store ACTUALTEEN

Calvin Klein x Opening Ceremony OC Bralette, $35; at Opening Ceremony

Calvin Klein x Opening Ceremony OC Boyshorts, $30; at Opening Ceremony

Calvin Klein for UO Modern Capsule Sleeveless Hoodie Sweatshirt, $79; at Urban Outfitters

FCUK Bold Slogan T-Shirt, $38; at French Connection

Fila + UO Zip-Up Bodysuit, $60; at Urban Outfitters

Icon Logo T-Shirt, $44; at Calvin Klein

1990s Tommy Hilfiger Vintage Denim Skirt (size 32), $24; at Etsy store wellknownVintage

Fila Velour Tracksuit Bottoms with Tape Detail, $81; at ASOS

Cropped Iconic Logo Tank, $16.46 (was $34); at Guess

Vintage Tommy Hilfiger Crop Tee, $30; at Frankie Collective

Calvin Klein for UO Denim Mini Skirt, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Fila + UO Long Placket Polo Shirt, $50; at Urban Outfitters

Stussy Classic Logo Strapback Baseball Hat, $35; at Urban Outfitters

