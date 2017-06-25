We grew up with them, but, now, they’re dealing with their own version of “growing up”: Parenting. Yup, the teens icons we adored on ’90s and ’00s TV shows and movies growing up are now moms and dads to their own little ones—and we have to admit, the resemblance is kind of uncanny.
It’s been a while since we were pimply preteens sitting on the couch watching “Lizzie McGuire.” These beloved teens are all grown up—and so are some of their kids. From Hilary Duff to Reese Witherspoon, peek through 10 ’90s and ’00s stars who now have kids of their own. And, who knows? Maybe one of their kids will be the teen idol of their own generation.
Hilary Duff
Since abandoning our TV screens as Lizzie McGuire in 2004, the former Disney Channel star has taken a slight break from the spotlight to concentrate on being a mom. In 2012, she welcomed her first son, Luca Cruz Comrie, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Though Duff divorced from her son's dad in 2012, we think she's killing the single mom game quite well.
Photo:
instagram / @hilaryduff
Reese Witherspoon
After solidifying her '90s star status with the 1999 teen hit, "Cruel Intentions," Witherspoon has been hard at work building a family—while, you know, winning an Oscar, producing a smash HBO show, and a bunch of other minor accomplishments.
The actress is currently a mom to three kids—Tennessee, 4; Deacon, 13; and Ava, 17—with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. If we're placing our bets on who's going to be the next teen star, it's gotta be Ava—she's practically her mom's twin. "Legally Blonde" prequel with Ava Phillippe, anyone?
Photo:
instagram / @reesewitherspoon
Will Smith
The actor captured our hearts in the '90s as the street-smartest teenager in west Philadelphia on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." While we still know him as one of biggest (and funniest) actors of our time, we also know him as the corny dad-joking father to his three kids—Willow, 16; Jaden 18; and Trey, 24. If you didn't grow up to be the parent you were embarassed of as a kid, you're probs doing it wrong.
Photo:
instagram
Alicia Silverstone
The former teen actress came into our lives in 1995 as Cher, the Calvin Klein-wearing ditzy queen bee, in the—dare we say it—iconic teen flick, "Clueless."
While Silverstone has been noticeably missing from the big screen for the past few years, she has a good excuse. She's been raising her 6-year-old son, Bear, who she shares with husband, Christopher Jarecki.
The '90s icon has also been credited with popularizing the bird-feeding method—you know, when a mom chews up food and drops it into her kid's mouth? (Yeah...) We mean, are you really a celebrity mom if you're not inventing parenting techniques?
Photo:
instagram / @aliciasilverstone
Jessica Simpson
Simpson was big on the music scene in the early 2000s, but—let's be honest—her *real* claim to fame was her reality show, "Newly Weds: Nick and Jessica," with ex-husband Nick Lachey. Though the show (and Simpson's marriage) disippated around 2005, we're sure she's fully moved on—from Lachey and her viral Chicken of the Sea moment.
She's a mom now to two adorable children: her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and her 3-year-old son, Ace. And, judging from Maxwell's sassy mermaid outfit, we're sure the 2000s star has learned a thing or two about the sea over the years.
Photo:
instagram / @jessicasimpson
Sarah Michelle Gellar
She may have played a badass stake-wielding vampire hunter in the '90s, but SMG looks like the sweetest mom IRL. Since putting down the stake, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star has gone on to be a mom to two kids: 7-year-old daughter, Grace, and 4-year-old son, Rocky. Did we mention she's also married to other 90s legend, Freddie Prinze Jr.? That's just too much 90s star power for one house to handle.
Photo:
instagram / @sarahmgellar
Jessica Biel
She may have had six siblings on "7th Heaven," but this '90s actress's family only includes three—for now. That three consists of Biel, her former teen icon husband, Justin Timberlake, and their 2-year-old son, Silas. Give it a few years and maybe Biel-Timberlakes will look a little more like the Camdens.
Photo:
instagram / @justintimberlake
Melissa Joan Hart
The teen idol cast a spell on us in the late 1990s as Sabrina Spellman in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." But since then, the actress has put the wand down and stepped up as a mom to her three sons—Tucker, 4; Braydon, 9; and Mason, 11—with husband Mark Wilkerson. The former '90s star has got to have some magic handy if she's raising three boys.
Photo:
instagram / @melissajoanhart
Alexis Bledel
Since welcoming her first child—a son—with her husband, Vincent Kartheiser in late 2016, the "Gilmore Girls" star has been pretty quiet about her baby, and rightfully so. The actress, who also became a 2000s namesake with "The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants," is doing great as a mom—so we're told by her "Gilmore Girls" co-star, Scott Patterson.
She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy," Patterson told Glamour. "I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college coming into Hollywood and being a little overwhelmed."
Now, let's hope Rory Gilmore has the same mothering skills.
Photo:
instagram
Blake Lively
The actress, who earned her 2000s teen idol crown with hits like "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "Gossip Girl," welcomed her first daughter, James, in 2014 with husband and '90s comedy fave, Ryan Reynolds. Two years later, the couple grew their family with a second daughter, Ines.
With a '90s dad and a '00s mom, those kids are going to have quite the upbringing.
Photo:
instagram / @blakelively