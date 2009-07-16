90210 Starlets Scantily Clad and Posing on a Mercedes

Actresses AnnaLynne McCord, Jessica Lowndes, and Jessica Stroup bared their legs for photos this week on the set of 90210 in Torrance Beach, California. The girls posed on the hood of a silver Mercedes, giving their best “come hither” faces for the camera.

The super-skinny McCord wore the least clothing of the bunch, opting for a bikini top in place of a shirt, while Lowndes and Stroup chose to wear a bit more clothing.

I don’t know about you, but to me, AnnaLyne McCord will always be Eden, the crazed daughter of Portia de Rossi’s character on Nip/Tuck who tried to kill Julia via mercury poisoning and slept with Sean, the plastic surgeon that’s over twice her age.