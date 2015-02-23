90 Street Style Outfits You Have to See From London Fashion Week

Like you, one of our favorite parts of fashion week has nothing to do with the runways: It’s all about what happens on the street. And right now the style crowd is in the middle of London Fashion Week–the second phase of fashion month that kicks off after New York and ahead of Milan and Paris.

Compared to New York’s statement-making street style crew, London’s pavement parade is often grungy, cool, and a lot more laid-back: The shoes are flatter, the silhouettes are looser, the leather is more plentiful, and the colors are darker.

As day three of LFW wraps-up, we pulled together 90 street style outfits worn by the editors, bloggers, buyers, and models on the streets surrounding London Fashion Week–take a look!