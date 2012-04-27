The 9 Fashion Snaps Of The Week

With the week coming to a close (wahoo!) it’s pretty easy to be distracted by the adventures in store for the coming days. But we’re taking a moment from our outfit planning for tonight and reflecting on another successful and stylish week. With the Chanel dinner kicking off Tribeca Film Festival, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were given the perfect platform to reveal their alleged puppy love.

In the world of street style, it seems like spring means people are starting to pull out all the stops again, now that they’re not bogged down with layers and coats galore. Oh, and did we mention the accessories we spotted? From DIY to updating a Canadian tuxedo – it’s all there. Not for nothing, we love it when trendites share some of their inspirations to give us a glimpse into their homes, heads or hangers. This, in turn, is giving us plenty to think about when it comes to decorating everything from our living room to our lingerie drawers.

Check out our top hits for the Fashion Snaps of the week. Did we forget something major? Tell us what made your own cut in the comment section below!