9 Brands From the 90s That We Miss, Like Totally

More than ten years after the end of what Millennials consider the finest decade, the 90s are back in full swing, at least when it comes to fashion inspiration.
We’ve seen 90s-inspired looks all over and can only help but be reminded of the vintage 90s brands we rocked back in the day. To honor these fond memories, we’ve compiled a list of the nine brands we miss the most. Some of them we grew out of, some are still around but just haven’t made it back into our closets recently, and others that went off the radar along with the Clinton administration.
Take a look at the slideshow for a sartorial blast from the past, and let us know what 90s brands you miss in the comments section below!
Oh, Stussy–we loved wearing your over-sized T-shirts back when
being a Tomboy was not only a fashion trend, but a lifestyle.
Remember when Todd Oldham was the hippest 90s lifestyle brand around? Denim, house wares and all that other good stuff.
JNCO Jeans were a very distinctive 90s trend...maybe too distinctive to make a real comeback any time soon.
Limited Too was every girl's favorite mall hangout circa fifth grade.
Kipling backpacks used to be SO huge that even a few of our Grandmas would be rocking these Gorilla-detailed bags.
The 90s were all about the smiley faces, and Joe Boxer took this trend and owned it. They're still around, but it's been a while since we've seen them carried around at a few of our favorite department stores.
Rampage looks were always cute and feminine–think the polka-dotted dress you may have worn to the 8th grade dance.
Wu-Tang Clan's Wu Wear epitomized 90s hip-hop style. (FACT: A StyleCaster editor actually owned a Wu Wear hoodie back during her middle school days.)
Claudia Schiffer in Guess Jeans (who are actually celebrating their 30th anniversary this year)–could this ad be any more 90s? And yet, it's still really on-trend for today!
