9 Fashionable Holiday Ornaments For Your Tree

Tired of the same string of lights and tacky ornaments that reek of holiday afterthoughts and last minute desperation? Try dressing up your Christmas tree in something a bit more befitting of a fashionista like yourself. Whether you’re channeling your favorite designer or searching for an ornament that speaks to your own personal aesthetic, there’s numerous ways to keep your tree looking refreshingly on-trend.

We went on a small online hunting expedition and tracked down some of our favorite and most fashionable ornaments. Click through the slideshow above for some imaginative holiday decor ideas that include all the major fashion trends of the season. Which one would you consider hanging on your tree this year?