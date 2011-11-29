StyleCaster
Share

9 Fashionable Holiday Ornaments For Your Tree

What's hot
StyleCaster

9 Fashionable Holiday Ornaments For Your Tree

Jessica Rubin
by
9 Fashionable Holiday Ornaments For Your Tree
9 Start slideshow

Tired of the same string of lights and tacky ornaments that reek of holiday afterthoughts and last minute desperation? Try dressing up your Christmas tree in something a bit more befitting of a fashionista like yourself. Whether you’re channeling your favorite designer or searching for an ornament that speaks to your own personal aesthetic, there’s numerous ways to keep your tree looking refreshingly on-trend.

We went on a small online hunting expedition and tracked down some of our favorite and most fashionable ornaments. Click through the slideshow above for some imaginative holiday decor ideas that include all the major fashion trends of the season. Which one would you consider hanging on your tree this year?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

The Alber Elbaz designed Lanvin tree at Claridge's.

Photo Credit: British Vogue

Alexander McQueen Armadillo Shoe Ornament

Photo Credit: Heaven On Earth

Harrods Shoe Tree Decoration

Photo Credit: Harrods

Christmas Tree Leather Ornament

Photo Credit: Etsy

Silk Ikat Star Ornaments

Photo Credit: Etsy

Flapper Ornament

Photo Credit: Flapper Girl

Leopard Print Felt Mitten Christmas Ornaments

Photo Credit: Etsy

Tribal Bow Ornament

Photo Credit: Etsy

Hobnail Ornament

Photo Credit: Z Gallerie

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Does Your Man Need A Makeover?

Does Your Man Need A Makeover?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share