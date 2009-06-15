80%20 Takes Inventory

Style.com recently called for a moratorium on pop-up shops, but we haven’t had our fill just yet. One of our favorite shoe lines 80%20 will be holding a pop-up shop in INVEN.TORY. The shop will only be open for one week, June 22 – June 28, and will feature Spring/Summer 09 styles for over 50% off.

80%20 is always fun, on trend, and reasonably priced, so at a discount it’s a no-brainer. For Spring 09, they went for something a little more fashion-forward. Designer Ce Ce Chin; who came from Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and DKNY; was inspired by 70’s summers, vintage dresses, and watching reruns of “Fantasy Island.” Think thick cork wedges, peep toes, leather detailing, and colored canvas.

And, if you aren’t familiar, the name for 80%20 came from Chin’s observation that you wear your favorite 20% of your clothes 80% of the time. Head to INVEN.TORY next week because these shoes might make it into your 99.9%.