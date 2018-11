There is never, ever a good reason to not have all of your accessories be spot on. Quick jaunt to the Hamptons? A weekend in wine country? Make sure your carry-on is as chic as you need it to be.

Click through for eight bags that make the weekend just that much cuter. There’s no need for that nylon bag you’ve been carting to the gym, get in on something patterned, leather, striped or leopard.