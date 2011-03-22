8 Things You Never Knew About Alexander Wang

As much as we all idolize him, it’s hard to keep up with Alexander Wang. One month, he’s throwing an epic carnival on the West Side Highway, the next he’s opening a giganticand gorgeousstore on Grand Street, and somewhere in between he’s relaunching his website and debuting his first ever print campaign. In an attempt to answer the eternal questionhow does he do it?The Telegraph enlisted Kate Finnigan to profile the 27-year-old wunderkind. Read on for eight endearing (and interesting) tidbits the designer revealed in his interview.

Alex was just two years old when he started drawing fashion sketches, and his family was totally into it. “I was fascinated by magazines. I scribbled, drew shoes, picked clothes out for my mom. She really encouraged me. She bought me my first sewing machine and she’d bring home fresh flowers and say, ‘Draw something for me.’ I’ve always had a very supportive family. There are all these sorts of stereotypes that certain backgroundsAsian familieswant to direct you into certain [careers] but my family has always been, ‘This is where your talent is, let’s go for it.’ And with that I’ve been very lucky.”

He’s as talented a business man as he is a fashion designer. “Designing a product and understanding how it filters through into the market and into the rest of the company is very important to me. The part about building a lifestyle brand while balancing the creative and commercial side – I think that’s where I find the biggest inspiration to push myself.”

There’s no “I” in “Team Alexander Wang” (literally and figuratively). “To me all sides of the business have been just as exciting and challenging in their own way. I’ve always said I’m not the kind of designer who likes to lock himself away in a studio and let the rest of the company deal with it. I work very closely with everyone on the team.”

His rapidly expanding office and construction on his new TriBeCa apartment inspired his Spring 2011 collection. ‘That’s where all the ideas of duct tape and the carpenter pant and the scribble print came from.”

His childhood friends, the Traina sisters, opened his eyes to the world of high fashion. “[Victoria] would come into class in some designer shoes that she’d cut the ankle straps off. And I’d be like, ‘Wow, you just spent however much money on those…’ She treated everything in this very non-precious way. They would have racks of clothes brought from the stores to their house. And they’d be like, ‘Oh yeah, Prada just sent over their new collection’ And their mom had this amazing couture closet.”

He’s keepin’ it real. “Yes, y’know, my apartment is a little nicer now and I have a car and I don’t have to take the subway all the time, but I’m still the same person. That’s always been our idea with the clothes. There’s a certain sense of fantasy but at the same time it feels very, very grounded.”

… And he’s no social climber. “I mean, my closest friends are still the people I knew before I had any of this. They’re my core, the people I hang with the most. It’s not like all of a sudden Kate Moss is my best friend!”

He won’t stop until he has a Ralph Lauren-sized lifestyle brand. “He says he’ll have found success if he creates a brand ‘that lives on after I’ve gone’. He seems so fearless that you can see it happening. ‘But I do have fear’ he says. ‘I’m just always willing to take the risk.'”

Photo: Nick Harvey, Getty Images