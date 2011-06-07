8 Things You Need To Know About Haider Ackermann

Within the last year, designer Haider Ackermanns name has become increasingly more recognizableespecially after Lady Gaga was photographed for the cover of Vogue wearing one of his designs. Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfeld even sent Ackermann flowers after his oft-hailed fall show, and now, WWD is reporting he may be part of the rearrangement of positions between Dior and Givenchy. WWD interviewed Ackermann recently, check out the highlights. You’re going to want to know this stuff if he is indeed headed to Givenchy!

He hates the spotlight. I like to be more in the corner and observing. When youre in the middle of things and theres tension and you feel observed, it makes me feel insecure.

His designs arent that complicated… But when youre doing a runway, you want to show your aesthetic. Why should I show this plain jacket you can find anywhere else? Let me twist it a different way and give it a moment.

Ackermann starts his collections with musicspecifically, whats on his iPod and how music inflects his show. Its like Bonnie Prince Billy, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen, PJ Harvey. Schubert, Bach and Chopin. I would love to have a happy song in the show. It might come one day. My dfilI want people to escape for 10 minutes of their life. The collection is a part of it, but so is the music, the light, the hair, the makeup. The show must have something cinematographic, that you just get one hint of an image which is passing and leaving again.

His biggest design influence? Madame Grs, for me, has this perfectionism and this architectural modernity. Shes got it for me.

A look from Ackermann’s much-acclaimed fall 2011 show. Photo by Monica Feudi.



He once interned for John Galliano! It was the best study ever. You know, at the time, I had no money, nowhere to stay, so I was sleeping on the street and going every day to work.

Dont friend him or tweet him, please. Honestly, I hardly have any time for my friends so how can I be on Twitter and Facebook and all of this? And not everybody has to know what Im doing every minute of the day.

…the same goes for blogs. I dont read them. Perhaps Im very old fashioned. Not everyone has got the knowledge to criticize each other. When you go to fashion shows and you see all those people outside taking pictures of each other the street is almost getting more important than whats happening inside the space. I dont get it. I like to meet people in the street, but I think its taking things to proportions which are absurd.

No big deal, he sings karaoke with Tilda Swinton: I think we were both pissed [drunk]. It was in Paris, in a very lost area in the fourth arrondissement. I dont even know how we ended up there. Shes has a quite nice voice, which is not my case.

So, he hates blogs and jams with Tilda Swinton. Are you lusting over his designs yet?