8 Things We Learned At The Creatures Of Comfort Opening Party: Plus Pics!

Creatures of Comfort officially opened its New York spot in Nolita last night. Drawing a crowd as attractive as the merchandise, I had plenty of fun browsing the boutique’s stock and catching up with the downtown fashion kid crowd. There were plenty of unique personalities in the room to go around, but I’ve narrowed it down to eight tidbits of conversation and fun facts I picked up on at the event, below.

1. First, I caught up with the owner, Jade Lai, who told me her top pick for one item that every gal should have in her wardrobe: “A long jersey dress [by Creatures of Comfort]. Every young employee of mine has it. It becomes a very unique and almost personal piece to everybody,” she continued. “You can put a belt on, you can wear something cute underneath like a t-shirt, you can wear a nice bra underneath. It kind of changes with you; it’s not its own personality it’s you.” Sold!

2. Kim Gordon (pictured in the main image) is the most chic musician alive. Her black sequin jacket dress? Amazing.

3. The Repetto table? Smart move. Plenty of girls in hurtin’ heels were eying the French flats all night.

4. Bird’s Jen Mankins makes me want to start mixing prints so cool.

5. Overheard that a much-coveted fashion label asked invitees of their spring ’11 show who unfortunately couldn’t attend to physically destroy the invite. So intense. So makes me like them even more.

6. I listened in on a group of girls talking about dates coming to an awkward silence, thus leaving nothing left to talk about. “Bedbugs,” was one fashion editor’s confident solution. “Everyone has something to say about bedbugs.”

7. Found out Peter Jensen (in attendance) is actually pronounced Peter “Yen-sen.” Have only bought his clothes, interviewed him and talked about him for years, and just finding out now? Ay yai yai.

8. Overheard: A photographer saying “Side boob is a girl’s best accessory.” The more you know!

Creatures of Comfort is located 205 Mulberry St. New York, NY 10002

All photos: David Nicholas