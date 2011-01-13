8 Things Goop Taught Us About Stella McCartney

Oh Gwyneth’s GOOP, you are a wealth of information for the wealthiest 1/2% of the world, and your particular brand of “everyone must be as rich and awesome as me” approach is refreshingly sheltered for a superstar. Today’s edition didn’t touch upon Deepak Chopra or cooking with million dollar truffles, but we did get a day in the life of Gwen gal-pal Stella McCartney who is actually refreshingly normal, until all of those YSL meetings start.

Below 8 things we learn about Stella via GOOP:

1. Her bebe wakes up and announces things like, “Mummy I need a poo!” Gross and yet cute because it sounds British!

2. Her son Beckett is heir to the Stella McCartney clothing empire. He’s two and is obsessed with “choosing his own trousers.”

3. Las Vegas is the next Stella McCartney shop that’s going to open.

4. YSL beauty meetings are hardcore. “They come over from Paris and have an agenda from hell.”

5. She holds meetings in cars with people like Artist Dinos Chapman when she’s running late, and thinks people think her a “dweeebo” for it. Cute!

6. She uses the word “major” just like us!

7. She attends parents night at her kids school. No word on what she wears.

8. She calls her kids “monkeys.”

Thesis: Although sweet, apparently being a mom makes even international fashion designers and children of Beatles a bit bo-ring.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images for Stella McCartney