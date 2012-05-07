8 Statement Shoes That Make Us Want To Say “I Do!”

Let’s break this down into simple terms. Whether you’re getting married or attending a wedding this summer, putting your best foot forward is a must. And by a “must” we mean a statement shoe that garners attention.

Gone are the days when brides wore white pumps and bridesmaids sported dyeable heels that bled all over their feet by the time the reception was over. Now, it’s all about a shoe that demands attention via a daring color, darling pattern or height-defying heel. In fact, anything goes — especially if you’re in the market to be a standout.

Not sure what we’re talking about? Click through the slideshow above for eight great examples you’ll want to snag until death do us part and then some.

