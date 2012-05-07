8 Statement Shoes That Make Us Want To Say “I Do!”

Let’s break this down into simple terms. Whether you’re getting married or attending a wedding this summer, putting your best foot forward is a must. And by a “must” we mean a statement shoe that garners attention.
Gone are the days when brides wore white pumps and bridesmaids sported dyeable heels that bled all over their feet by the time the reception was over. Now, it’s all about a shoe that demands attention via a daring color, darling pattern or height-defying heel. In fact, anything goes — especially if you’re in the market to be a standout.
Not sure what we’re talking about? Click through the slideshow above for eight great examples you’ll want to snag until death do us part and then some.
Love tribal prints? Offer a peak-a-boo view of your favorite fashion obsession. J. Renee Silvia heels, $94.95 (Zappos.com)
Something blue...and then some. BCBG Generation Landee pumps, $119.95 (Nordstrom)
When one pop of color just isn't enough. FILSON heel, $90.00 (ALDO)
Bright and bold, with corseted ties on the heels -- for the fun lovin' bride with a wicked sense of style. Betsey Johnson Sitan Platform Pumps, $110.00 (Macys.com)
An ultra-feminine shoe that winks at a wild side. Charlotte Russe Serape-Trim Velvet Pump, $42.00 (Charlotte Russe)
For Nantucket or nautical brides that appreciate a little sea-faring style. High-Heel Pump in Jersey Fabric with Contrast Trim, $64.00 (Newport News)
Your garden wedding just got a bit more glam. Butter Women's Seymour Open-Toe Pump, $143.00 (Endless.com)
Kick up your heels with your favorite rustic elegant theme. Keep Them in Cross-stitches Heel Mod Retro Vintage Heels, $149.99 (ModCloth.com)