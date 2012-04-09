StyleCaster
8 Most Loved Products Of The Week

Jessica Rubin
by
Want to have your favorite items included in our product obsessions? Make sure you’re registered for StyleCaster and start sharing products! 

Do you ever get overwhelmed by the amount of things you feel you need to add to your wardrobe or vanity each season? Here at StyleCaster we love to shop, but we also (usually) understand the importance of finding a couple of key pieces and not blowing our entire budgets on an assortment of items that probably won’t last us more than a season (although we’ll admit, despite our best intentions we have our moments). Thankfully, our lovely readers have been uploading tons of amazing products right onto our homepage, making spring shopping a whole lot easier and more fun.

From delectable handbags to shoes that make us swoon, we’ve found a few pieces that we definitely have our eyes on. So each week we’re going to round-up some of the best products submitted by you, our trendy stylistas, and share them right here on our news site. Click through the slideshow above to check out what you and your fellow readers are lusting after this season!

90 Degrees Wedge, $660, at United Nude. Submitted by Nafisa Fairuz 

East-West Skull Tote, $250, at Rebecca Minkoff. Submitted by Rebecca Minkoff

Vintage American flag cut off denim shorts, $162, at RunwayDreamz. Submitted by Shea Jenkins.

Round Sunglasses WIth Metal Bridge Detail, $21.49, at ASOS. Posted by Alice & Gabriella.

Bird Embroidery Dress, $398, at Betsey Johnson. Submitted by RachelSmith72.

Muffin Bag, $480, at VEDA. Posted by VEDA.

Crystal Banquet Shoes, $99, at BQueen. Posted by Luse Green.

Floral Pants, 29,95 EUR, at ZARA. Posted by Alice & Gabriella.

