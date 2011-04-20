8 Sex Facts You Didn’t Know

I wouldn’t necessarily call it groundbreaking research, but a recent OkCupid data survey revealed some interesting sex correlations you may not have known. The dating site collected various data everything from religion to twitter usage to dietary preference from its 7 million members.

Using one unifying theme, sex, OkCupid came up with 10 revealing, correlational charts. After sifting through the findings, here are the 8 results I found the most interesting and surprising. For the full set of charts, check out OkCupid’s blog.

1: Women who don’t like working out report twice the orgasm problems of women who do.

2: Frequent tweeters have shorter real-life relationships than everyone else.

3: Old men prefer rough sex with age (close to 50% of 60 year old), whereas women prefer it less with age (close to 0% of 60 year olds).

4: A woman’s sexuality peaks in her twenties, holds more or less steady for twenty years, and then falls to the floor. And while sex drive waxes and wanes, self-confidence steadily grows.