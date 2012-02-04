8 Plus-Sized Suggestions For The Stylish Curvy Girl

Yes, we know. Shopping when you’re plus size is no fun. We hear about it daily from our friends and fans and think it sucks that “some” people in the fashion industry refuse to recognize that girls with curves like to look good too.
So as we get into our pre-Fashion Week groove, we wanted to take a moment to recognize all those ladies out there that may be feeling a bit left out as they watch a bunch of size 0 glamazons sashay down the catwalk. Take heart in knowing we’re not a sample size either, but we do know where to head online (start your search at shopstyle.com and go from there — it’s a lifesaver!) when it comes to sick looks for those of you size 12 and above.
So whether you have a huge budget to blow or you’re just looking for an amazing bargain, we’ve got your back…and your bottom, chest and hips too. Rejoice in who you are, and more importantly, know no matter WHAT size you may be you’re allowed to look amazing for every occassion.
(Hit our slideshow above for eight stylish suggestions for work OR play!)
A Party Dress That Pops: We absolutely adore Asos.com, and their Curve collection includes all your must-have stylish essentials -- including the perfect dress for any upscale event. (ASOS CURVE Exclusive Drape Dress With Flower Crochet Trim, $125.34 Asos.com)
The Perfect Floral Separate: Bright and bold, flower prints are huge this spring, so make sure to pick up a pretty cardigan like this one to go with your jeans or fitted trousers. (Printed Floral Cardigan, $27.99 Coldwater Creek)
The Jeans You'll Live In: James Jeans is one of our favorite designer denim brands, so we were absolutely thrilled when we found these sassy skinnies that go up to a size 24. (James Jeans 5 Pocket Denim Legging, $187, lagrandedame.com)
The Casual Top You'll Covet Daily: Perfect with jeans, a skirt or even leggings, this diagonally-striped gem elongates your mid-section AND offers cute peek-a-boo detailing at the shoulder. (American Rag Plus Size Top, Cold Shoulder Striped, $29.30 Macys.com)
The Date Night Dress He'll Die For: On-trend colors and print - check. Cut above the knee for a flirty glimpse of your legs - check. Destined to become his favorite and yours before the night is over -- check AND check! (Phoebe Couture by Kay Unger, Salon Z Cheveron Stripe Dress, $166.99 saksfifthavenue.com)
The Outerwear With An Edge: Not every girl wants pastels or lace in her closet. That's why this black faux leather is perfect when you're seeking a sexy urban aesthetic. (INC International Concepts Plus Size Jacket, Faux Leather Studded, $34.99 Macys.com)
The Power Dress You Were Born To Wear: Whether you're doing a presentation or going on that all-important interview, THIS is what you want to slip on if you want to make a serious impression. (MICHAEL Michael Kors Twisted Jersey Dress, $86.90 Nordstrom.com)
The Vintage-Inspired Skirt On A Budget: Sure curves were appreciated more back in the day, but that doesn't mean you won't earn YOUR share of appreciative glances now in this chic lacy pencil skirt. Bonus: Pair it with bright tights for a pop of color! (Black Lace Pencil Skirt, $35 Simplybe.com)