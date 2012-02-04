8 Plus-Sized Suggestions For The Stylish Curvy Girl

Yes, we know. Shopping when you’re plus size is no fun. We hear about it daily from our friends and fans and think it sucks that “some” people in the fashion industry refuse to recognize that girls with curves like to look good too.

So as we get into our pre-Fashion Week groove, we wanted to take a moment to recognize all those ladies out there that may be feeling a bit left out as they watch a bunch of size 0 glamazons sashay down the catwalk. Take heart in knowing we’re not a sample size either, but we do know where to head online (start your search at shopstyle.com and go from there — it’s a lifesaver!) when it comes to sick looks for those of you size 12 and above.

So whether you have a huge budget to blow or you’re just looking for an amazing bargain, we’ve got your back…and your bottom, chest and hips too. Rejoice in who you are, and more importantly, know no matter WHAT size you may be you’re allowed to look amazing for every occassion.

(Hit our slideshow above for eight stylish suggestions for work OR play!)