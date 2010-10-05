StyleCaster
8 Pieces To Keep You Rainy Day Chic

8 Pieces To Keep You Rainy Day Chic

8 Pieces To Keep You Rainy Day Chic
Rainy day, go away seriously. With this wet weather bringing us down, there’s not much that can brighten our week. Good thing there’s a great dose of functional fashion out there to save the day. Nothing makes us feel better than some waterproof clothes and accessories to keep us flying high and completely dry. Be it color-popping umbrellas, fine-looking rain slickers or lace-up wellies, we’ve got the best of the rainy weather season to tide you over. Designer, classic, basic or edgy, take a scroll through our slide show to find a piece you’ll be sure to enjoy.

Loeffler Randall rain bootie, $165, Loeffler Randall

Mackintosh rousay trench coat, $950, J.Crew

Squidarella color changing umbrella, $38, UrbanTrim

Unisex nylon taffeta rain parka, $85, American Apparel

Chooka lace-up rain boot, $79.95, Nordstrom

Color Spectrum Umbrella, $40, MoMA

Steven Alan rain slicker, $348, Steven Alan

Vivienne Westwood Melissa Wellies, $126.96, Hervia

