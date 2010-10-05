8 Pieces To Keep You Rainy Day Chic

Rainy day, go away seriously. With this wet weather bringing us down, there’s not much that can brighten our week. Good thing there’s a great dose of functional fashion out there to save the day. Nothing makes us feel better than some waterproof clothes and accessories to keep us flying high and completely dry. Be it color-popping umbrellas, fine-looking rain slickers or lace-up wellies, we’ve got the best of the rainy weather season to tide you over. Designer, classic, basic or edgy, take a scroll through our slide show to find a piece you’ll be sure to enjoy.