8 Minimalist Home Office Ideas to Steal Now

Part of being productive is enjoying the space you work in. No one can be successful with a heap of clutter covering their desk, shelves and drawers. That’s why minimalist decor is great to implement in your office. Keeping things simple and chic can actually help you get more done—it’s a win-win.
Ahead, we culled some of our favorite home office looks along with the shopping picks that will help you create them.
Decorative Blanket
A cute throw makes your space feel cozy without making you want to take a nap.
Photo:
Ruth Eileen Photography
Decorative Blanket
Woven Workz Betsy Throw, $58; at The Mine
Photo:
The Mine
Gallery Shelves
Floating shelves showcase art and store items without looking busy.
Photo:
Love and Light Photographs
Gallery Shelves
Photo:
The Land of Nod
Simple Floral Arrangements
A small flower arrangement adds a fresh touch of nature to a workspace.
Photo:
Danielle Moss
Simple Floral Arrangements
Half-dozen faux white roses, $55; Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Washi Tape
Organize photos, papers and business cards with washi tape.
Photo:
Ruth Eileen Photography
Washi Tape
Holographic medium agenda bundle, $55; Ban.do
Photo:
Ban.do
Bold Throw Pillow
A colorful or patterned throw pillow makes a home office feel more personal.
Photo:
Erik Melvin
Bold Throw Pillow
Gardens of Capitola watercolor floral, $22; Society 6
Photo:
Society 6
All White Supplies
All white desk accessories keep things clean-looking.
Photo:
Hannah Hudson Photography
All White Supplies
The All-Bundled-Up White Super Stacked, $65; Poppin'
Photo:
Poppin'
Minimalist Drawers
Drawer sets with clean lines and a modern look keep the space looking neat.
Photo:
Ruth Eileen Photography
Minimalist Drawers
Ikea Alex drawer unit, $79; Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Vintage Perfume
If you're worried your space looks too snoozy, try a couple of vintage perfume bottles as decorative items or paperweights.
Vintage Perfume
Vintage perfume bottle, $12; Etsy