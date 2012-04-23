StyleCaster
8 Most Loved Products Of The Week

Jessica Rubin
by
Do you ever get overwhelmed by the amount of things you feel you need to add to your wardrobe or vanity each season? Here at StyleCaster we love to shop, but we also (usually) understand the importance of finding a couple of key pieces and not blowing our entire budgets on an assortment of items that probably won’t last us more than a season (although we’ll admit, despite our best intentions we have our moments). Thankfully, our lovely readers have been uploading tons of amazing products right onto our homepage, making spring shopping a whole lot easier and more fun.

From delectable handbags to shoes that make us swoon, we’ve found a few pieces that we definitely have our eyes on. So each week we’re going to round-up some of the best products submitted by you, our trendy stylistas, and share them right here on our news site. Click through the slideshow above to check out what you and your fellow readers are lusting after this season!

Jas MB Perforated Mini Move On Bag, $395, at Barneys. Submitted by KatLorini

BQueen Low-cut Dress, $89, at BQueen. Posted by Hannah Yuan.

Louna Art Deco V1 Heel, $520, at Surface To Air. Submitted by NinaCorella.

Neon Colorblock Maria Handbag, $595, at Rebecca Minkoff. Posted by Nina Elizabeth.

Peacock Crystal Brooch, $16.50, at Zoodey. Submitted by yesmylove.

BZR Ombre Tights, $50, at Etsy. Posted by the chiclist.

Soda Terani Platform, $26.99, at Tillys. Posted by Lindsography.

Otte Signature Jumpsuit, $395, at Otte. Submitted by Otte New York.

