8 Eye-Catching iPhone Cases You Might Want To Invest In

So here’s a story about a girl who stubbornly held out on buying an iPhone until it became clear (or rather fuzzy) during NYFW that taking cool pics of the latest looks on the runway was next to impossible using her Blackberry. So she broke down and drank the tech Kool-Aid and now is a proud owner of a 4s. But the story doesn’t end there. You see, buying everyone’s favorite gadget was the easy part — picking a great iPhone cover was another struggle entirely.
I’m positive I’m not the only person in the fashion community who feels like their phone is an extension of themselves. In fact, if our office is any indication, the style aesthetic runs the gamut from Tory Burch to a pink bunny rabbit case with a puffy tail that props your phone up. Obviously personality plays a big part in your purchase, but so does “IT” factor and strength of creativity.
So, in an effort to involve you in my latest dilemma, I’ve rounded up eight sick-cool iPhone cases that take style and design to the next level. Obviously only one will reign supreme in my purse, so feel free to chime in and let me know which is your fave.
Click through the slideshow above for a round-up of my top picks — you can even add your own in the comments section below or register on StyleCaster now to post some on our products page!
Here's why I love anything from UO's famous Print Shop: Done by real artists, this one-of-a-kind case is just a single example of the creative designs you can find here and nowhere else.
Cool colors meet practical function in this 5-piece hard shell. Multiple pieces create added flexibility, while this impact-resistant case holds up even under the toughest of falls.
Korean company Connect Design offers up these fun and kitschy cross stitch kits for pretty much every holiday or event.
If you're going to show off your fan appreciation, please do so in a subtle way like this so it doesn't scream "stalkerazzi."
Meticulously made by hand by a former prop maker for films, this steam punk inspired case is perfect for comic book geeks, goth girls or those that enjoy one-of-a-kind products.
SSC Photography has taken some of the coolest scenes from San Francisco and applied them to a series of iPhone cases that run the gamut from street art to hyper-saturated cityscapes.
Not really girlie? I love the textured effect of these fab Jack Spade cases. From wood grain to wool, you get subtle style without a "See me! See me!" prints and pattern aesthetic.
Playing off some of the hottest tribal and boho prints of the season, this lovely case from our friends over at DANNIJO pretty much goes with everything in your closet and then some.