8 Eye-Catching iPhone Cases You Might Want To Invest In

So here’s a story about a girl who stubbornly held out on buying an iPhone until it became clear (or rather fuzzy) during NYFW that taking cool pics of the latest looks on the runway was next to impossible using her Blackberry. So she broke down and drank the tech Kool-Aid and now is a proud owner of a 4s. But the story doesn’t end there. You see, buying everyone’s favorite gadget was the easy part — picking a great iPhone cover was another struggle entirely.

I’m positive I’m not the only person in the fashion community who feels like their phone is an extension of themselves. In fact, if our office is any indication, the style aesthetic runs the gamut from Tory Burch to a pink bunny rabbit case with a puffy tail that props your phone up. Obviously personality plays a big part in your purchase, but so does “IT” factor and strength of creativity.

So, in an effort to involve you in my latest dilemma, I’ve rounded up eight sick-cool iPhone cases that take style and design to the next level. Obviously only one will reign supreme in my purse, so feel free to chime in and let me know which is your fave.

Click through the slideshow above for a round-up of my top picks — you can even add your own in the comments section below or register on StyleCaster now to post some on our products page!