DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort)

DIY Halloween costumes might sound lackluster, daunting—or like a total waste of your time. Doing cat makeup gets seriously old after a while, and throwing a witch hat over a black-on-black ensemble is so uninspired it hardly gets you in the holiday spirit.
But if you don’t have the budget (or time) to throw together a totally legit costume, what are you to do?
A simple solution to this problem is to peruse Instagram, Pinterest and your favorite bloggers’ websites until you have a shortlist of DIY costumes that are as cute as they are budget-friendly. A simpler solution is to let us do the work for you—which (naturally) we have.
The below slideshow is chock-full of the best DIY costumes social media has to offer. All of them are cute, relevant and totally on-trend. And even better: They’ll look great on Instagram.
These minimal-effort, but veritably stylish DIY Halloween costumes are sure to garner tons of compliments from your friends (and even more likes from your followers). If that’s not a win-win, we don’t know what is.
So click through and find your go-to look for October 31—and the Friday and Saturday before. (Come on, we all know Halloween is a multi-party event.)
A version of this story was originally published in May 2015.
