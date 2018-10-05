StyleCaster
Share

DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort)

What's hot
StyleCaster

DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort)

by
DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort)
14 Start slideshow
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

DIY Halloween costumes might sound lackluster, daunting—or like a total waste of your time. Doing cat makeup gets seriously old after a while, and throwing a witch hat over a black-on-black ensemble is so uninspired it hardly gets you in the holiday spirit.

But if you don’t have the budget (or time) to throw together a totally legit costume, what are you to do?

MORE: Have You Shopped the Betty and Veronica Collection Yet?

A simple solution to this problem is to peruse Instagram, Pinterest and your favorite bloggers’ websites until you have a shortlist of DIY costumes that are as cute as they are budget-friendly. A simpler solution is to let us do the work for you—which (naturally) we have.

The below slideshow is chock-full of the best DIY costumes social media has to offer. All of them are cute, relevant and totally on-trend. And even better: They’ll look great on Instagram.

MORE: 50 Instagrammable Nail Art Ideas for Halloween

These minimal-effort, but veritably stylish DIY Halloween costumes are sure to garner tons of compliments from your friends (and even more likes from your followers). If that’s not a win-win, we don’t know what is.

So click through and find your go-to look for October 31—and the Friday and Saturday before. (Come on, we all know Halloween is a multi-party event.)

A version of this story was originally published in May 2015.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14
STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes
Pin it!

DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Gen Z Yellow
Gen Z Yellow

A simple costume—and so on-trend. Bonus points if you complete the look with tiny sunglasses.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Millennial Pink

In case you're more into pink.

Photo: Instagram/@styled.by.my.official.
STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Starry Night
Starry Night

Because you know you want the most stellar costume around.

Photo: Mary Costa Photography/Studio DIY.
View this post on Instagram

CLUELESS #clueless #cluelesscostume

A post shared by M❤️ (@helenapashos) on

View this post on Instagram

CLUELESS #clueless #cluelesscostume

A post shared by M❤️ (@helenapashos) on

'Clueless'

Get your friends together and fight over who gets to be Cher—or just be an army of Chers.

Photo: Instagram/@helenapashos.
Disco Ball

Find your sparkliest silver dress and shine bright like a diamond. If you want to get creative, carry a mini disco ball or find mosaic accessories to rock.

Photo: Instagram/@fancyseeingsarah.
Iris Apfel

You might not be able to be Iris Apfel, but you can certainly dress up as her for the night. Grab oversized glasses, a white wig and pile on those accessories.

Photo: Instagram/@thenoenteaparty.
'80s Workout

The '80s are making a serious comeback this year. Take advantage of the opportunity to combine your favorite statement-making pieces into a seriously maximalist ensemble.

Photo: Instagram/@pogodavisuals.
View this post on Instagram

💕 #cwhalloween

A post shared by N a t a s h a 🦋 (@natasha_tennyson) on

View this post on Instagram

💕 #cwhalloween

A post shared by N a t a s h a 🦋 (@natasha_tennyson) on

Betty Cooper from 'Riverdale'

This costume is super simple—and just as easy to pull off. Pull out your preppiest attire, throw your hair into a high ponytail and voila. (You could always shop the Betty and Veronica collection if you want an extra something.)

Photo: Instagram/@natasha_tennyson.
STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Victoria's Secret Angel
Victoria's Secret Angel

Channel your inner Karlie Kloss, and sport some angel wings over your favorite sleep shirt.

Photo: Pepperpout.
STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Blair and Serena from 'Gossip Girl'
Blair and Serena from 'Gossip Girl'

Because you know you love them, XOXO.

Photo: Champagne and Chanel.
Pineapple

OK, so you might have to leave your arms up all night. But worth it to look this cute, right?

Photo: @afab_ulous/Instagram.
Frida Kahlo

Dressing as an iconic feminist never goes out of style.

Photo: @kuninfeltbrand/Instagram.
STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Instagram Influencer
Instagram Influencer

OK, so this is technically a costume you can buy at Urban Outfitters. But you could totally DIY this if you wanted to.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

11 Facial Massage Tools That Aren't a Jade Roller

11 Facial Massage Tools That Aren't a Jade Roller
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Gen Z Yellow
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Millennial Pink
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Starry Night
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Clueless
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Disco Ball
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Iris Apfel
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | '80s Workout
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Betty Cooper
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Victoria's Secret Angel
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Blair and Serena from 'Gossip Girl'
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Pineapple
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Frida Kahlo
  • STYLECASTER | DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Genuinely Cute (and Worth the Effort) | Instagram Influencer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share