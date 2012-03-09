7 Style-Minded Books To Read This Spring Break 2012

One of the many perks of Spring Break is that you may finally have the time to catch up on some reading. Whether you’ll be reading on the beach, on the plane to wherever your destination may be, or at home, now’s the best time to catch up on some of those books that have been slowly adding up on your “To read” list.
But if you haven’t been keeping up with such a list, fear not, ’cause StyleCaster has got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of books we’ve been itching to read just for for you, our style-minded readers.
Click though the slideshow above to see our picks, and let us know what you plan to read this Spring Break in comments section below!
Take in over 300 striking images from the latest group of fashion industry innovators
Read up on how the skull has gone from a morbid symbol of death to a popular image in fashion and design
Learn all you've ever wanted to know about the celebrity stylist and reality TV star
You're in for a hilarious read with the debut book from StyleCaster friend Babe Walker
Check out Valerie Steele's in-depth interview with one of the most stylish women around
Enter the world of French Vogue's revered former editor-in-chief
Marilyn Monroe seems to be all the rage right now and April Spring-Breakers can learn about how one of the best costume designers styled his most famous client after the book's April 1st release date