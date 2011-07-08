8 Best of Fall 2011 Haute Couture: So Pretty To Look At

Looking at Haute Couture collections is almost like going to The Met or checking out mansions in East Hampton. You can appreciate the stunning beauty of a piece from Picasso’s blue period or a home that could double as the set of The Great Gatsby, with the knowledge that you’ll probably never hang that skewed image of Picasso’s mistress on your white mansion wall while wearing Chanel Couture for that matter.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the beauty of such things. Fall 2011 Couture Week has come to a close in Paris, and although we can never hope that any of the pieces will go on sale at the end of the season at Barneys, we can pick the ones we’d wear to the Oscars, or in our backyards, or to brunch, should fate have a really rich twist in store for us.