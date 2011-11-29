8 Artists You Shouldn’t Miss At Art Basel Miami 2011

If you’re in Miami for the tenth edition of Art Basel, you may already know that deciding which artists to see from among the thousands represented by over 260 galleries is not an easy task.
Luckily, we here at StyleCaster have put together a list of just a few artists from the many not to be missed at the annual prestigious art show.
Check out our picks in the slideshow above, and if you’re lucky enough to be there, try to see them all in person from December 1st through 4th!
Mark Handforth, age 42
Handforth was the first Miami-based artist to appear at Art Basel back in 1996. This year, MoCA will be showing over 30 of his sculptures in a show called "Rolling Stop." Handforth will also discuss this exhibition in an Artist Talk on the last day of the show.
Photo via Velhetica
Will Ryman, age 42
You'll see Ryman all over Art Basel this year. The native New Yorker's "The Roses" sculpture will be up behind the Sagamore Hotel and his solo exhibition called "Desumblimation of the Rose" will be this season's featured show at Fairchild Tropical Gardens.
Photo via Miami.com
Anna Betbeze, age 31
This Yale grad will be featured at the annual OHWOW "It Ain't Fair" group show. Check out Betbeze and others in "Materialism," this year's installation that will focus on pieces celebrating the physical, as opposed to the intellectual.
Photo via Beached Miami
Christopher Janney, age 61
You can see works by Janney throughout Art Baselas soon as you reach Miami's airport, in fact. The interactive sound and light installation "Harmonic Convergence" is located in the passenger entrance to the Miami Airport. Janney also created an installation called "Touch My Building: Miami" for the façade of the Moore Building and will have other works on display inside of the building.
Photo via Design Boom
Jillian Mayer, age 27
You can catch the Miami native's solo show, "Love Trips: A Triptych on Love," at local gallery World Class Boxing. For an idea of what you can expect from the video and performance artist, check out her video "I Am Your Grandma" on YouTube.
Image taken from "I Am Your Grandma"
Miru Kim, age 30
Kim's photo installation "The Pig Therefore I Am" turned heads in New York, and she'll take the piece, that featured a nude Kim posing with pigs, one step further in Miami. At Art Basel "The Pig Therefore I Am" goes live. The artist will live (sans clothing) with several pigs in a performance piece set to last the whole week.
Photo via Miru Kim
Mr. Brainwash, age 46
If you were at all intrigued by Mr. Brainwash after seeing Exit Through the Gift Shop then see how he transformed the Boulan South Beach luxury condo building.
Photo via The 305
Jeff Koons, age 56
In addition to participating in an Art Basel Artist Talk, the illustrious artist will be a part of the exhibition put on by the Rubell Family Collection, "American Exuberance." The installation will feature 190 works from several big names in the contemporary art world. Need another reason to stop by the Rubell Family Collection? The Rubell family serves breakfast daily. This year's "breakfast installation" is called "Incubation" and is all about the process of making yogurt.
Photo via Jeff Koons