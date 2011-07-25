8 Armor Chic Looks Kristen Stewart Should Wear In Snow White

When we think of the classic Snow White story, we imagine the title character to be a sweet, fair-skinned maiden with raven hair who dresses in only the most feminine of frocks. There are two Snow White remakes currently in the works in Hollywood, one starring Lily Collins as the fairy tale princess we all know and love, and the other featuring Kristen Stewart, whose character seems to be much more of a bad ass than a damsel in distress.

K. Stew’s first promotional image from the film Snow White and the Huntsman was released over the weekend, and the starlet is decked out in a suit of armor complete with a shield and a sword. Just because her look could be straight out of medieval times doesn’t mean that she can’t look chic on screen! We’ve rounded up eight of our favorite warrior-inspired looks that we’d love to see Snow White wear in the film while she kicks the evil Queen’s ass. Which one is your favorite?