’70s Fashion Is Making a Comeback in an Unexpected Way

Millennial pink may have taken the Insta-world (and, uh, the IRL world too, if you count brands like Glossier, Saturday Skin, Acne Studios, and NYC’s Cafe Henrie and Pietro Nolita) by storm all throughout 2016, but 2017 is singing a new, more vintage-inspired tune. In place of the Pepto hue this spring is a trio of colors, all with a very, very specific origin: the ’70s.

Can’t remember what ’70s fashion was like? Think: Mustard yellows with burnt siennas, often with an earthy green or camel peppered in—sometimes all three (!) on a striped, wide-leg pant. Even now, lipstick red has been replaced with a distinctive rust color that resembles the god-awful Formica countertops we all had in the ‘80s—and even though the color didn’t lend itself well to cabinetry, it turns out, it looks killer on just about every skin-tone. And that’s why it’s all but dethroned millennial pink.

Last September, designers couldn’t get enough of the throwback palette, pushing pink even further off our radar: Bottega Veneta sent at least half a dozen orange- and chartreuse-toned looks down its spring runway; Prabal Gurung made the same underrated hues look both feminine and modern for spring (no easy feat); and Prada became the poster child for mixing ’70s-inspired prints, what with the orange window-pane sweater vest, which the brand’s namesake styled with a yellow midi-skirt.

To celebrate the resurgence of the decade that gave us bell-bottoms, The Jackson 5, and “Schoolhouse Rock,” we’re bringing you our favorite pieces that rock ’70s vibes in updated, modern silhouettes (read: an off-the-shoulder top in olive green, a pleated mini skirt in a metallic bronze, a sunflower-hued leather shoulder bag). Our 31 picks, ahead.

1 of 31

Loeil Faé Blouse, $128; at Loeil

 

Photo: Loeil

Marni Crew Neck Sweater, $735; at Maryam Nassir Zadeh

 

Photo: Marni

Reformation Cruz Dress in Sunflower, $178; at Reformation

 

Photo: Reformation

Petite Studio Clementine Buckle Top, $79; at Petite Studio

 

Photo: Petite Studio

Robert Clergerie Blosst; $595; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Robert Clergerie

Alix Standard Top + Normandy Bottom, $210; at Alix

 

Photo: Alix

House of Sunny Record Skirt, $58; at Need Supply

 

Photo: House of Sunny

Hensely Neck-Tie Blouse, $750; at Moda Operandi

 

Photo: Hensely

ASOS Twill Midi Skirt with Pockets, $43; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Wilfred Ducharme Dress in Nutmeg, $125; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Made By Dawn Ribbed Bikini, $285; at Moda Operandi

 

Photo: Made By Dawn

A.L.C. Olympia Open-Back Top, $325; at Saks Fifth Avenue

 

Photo: A.L.C.

Aje Zeppelin Jacket, $890; at Revolve

 

Photo: Aje

COS Relaxed Cotton Chinos, $89; at COS

 

Pomelo Karis Pleated Midi Skirt in Copper $31; at Pomelo

 

Photo: Pomelo

Everlane Cashmere V-Neck in Camel, $120; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

Simon Miller Bonsai in Moss, $390; at Simon Miller

 

Photo: Simon Miller

Baserange Silk Satin Yogi Dress, $250; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: Baserange

Rachel Comey Tetra Heel in Salmon Velvet, $426; at Garmentory

 

Photo: Rachel Comey

Oak + Fort Tank 1346 in Olive, $38; at Oak + Fort

 

Photo: Oak + Fort

Marais Sophia Mule, $255; at Marais

 

Photo: Marais

Imago-A Demi Lune Bag, $525; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: Imago-A

Pixie Market Olive Knit Fold Off-the-Shouler Top, $85; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Samuji Como Coat, $850; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: Samuji

Gray Matters Mildred Classic in Mattone, $475; at Gray Matters

 

Audrey Wang Mustard Velvet Dress, $139; at The Frankie Shop

 

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop

Frame Denim Mid-Rise Suede Pants, $950; at Moda Operandi

 

Photo: Moda Operandi

H&M Cotton Trench Coat, $149; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Red Valentino Striped Wide-Leg Gabardine Trousers, $395; at Matches Fashion

 

Photo: Red Valentino

Nili Lotan Short Cami Dress, $545; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Nili Lotan

Mikoh Barcelona Cutout Printed Bikini, $110; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Mikoh

