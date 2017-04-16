’70s Fashion Is Making a Comeback in an Unexpected Way

Millennial pink may have taken the Insta-world (and, uh, the IRL world too, if you count brands like Glossier, Saturday Skin, Acne Studios, and NYC’s Cafe Henrie and Pietro Nolita) by storm all throughout 2016, but 2017 is singing a new, more vintage-inspired tune. In place of the Pepto hue this spring is a trio of colors, all with a very, very specific origin: the ’70s.

Can’t remember what ’70s fashion was like? Think: Mustard yellows with burnt siennas, often with an earthy green or camel peppered in—sometimes all three (!) on a striped, wide-leg pant. Even now, lipstick red has been replaced with a distinctive rust color that resembles the god-awful Formica countertops we all had in the ‘80s—and even though the color didn’t lend itself well to cabinetry, it turns out, it looks killer on just about every skin-tone. And that’s why it’s all but dethroned millennial pink.

Last September, designers couldn’t get enough of the throwback palette, pushing pink even further off our radar: Bottega Veneta sent at least half a dozen orange- and chartreuse-toned looks down its spring runway; Prabal Gurung made the same underrated hues look both feminine and modern for spring (no easy feat); and Prada became the poster child for mixing ’70s-inspired prints, what with the orange window-pane sweater vest, which the brand’s namesake styled with a yellow midi-skirt.

To celebrate the resurgence of the decade that gave us bell-bottoms, The Jackson 5, and “Schoolhouse Rock,” we’re bringing you our favorite pieces that rock ’70s vibes in updated, modern silhouettes (read: an off-the-shoulder top in olive green, a pleated mini skirt in a metallic bronze, a sunflower-hued leather shoulder bag). Our 31 picks, ahead.