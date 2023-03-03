Celebs & Supermodels Agree, 70s Fashion Is Back & Groovier Than Ever

Scroll To See More Images

It’s a not-so-new era in fashion—but it sure is groovy. According to the silver screen, street style, runways and even Taylor Swift, the 70s are back in style. After what seemed like a never-ending reign of Y2K, it’s refreshing to see 70s fashion trends make a resurgence—and after you see all the ways your favorite characters and celebrities are styling the trend, you’ll make sure it never goes out of style again.

Now I’m not sure who the mastermind was that perfectly coordinated the release of Amazon’s Daisy Jones & The Six with a very ‘70s Paris Fashion Week (all while we’re still vibing to the retro-inspired Midnights album) but they deserve some major credit for this 70s boom. Everywhere I look, I’m greeted with a shaggy faux fur jacket, a suede vest, flared trousers or a pair of killer knee-high boots. I hoped the 70s would be making a comeback when I started to notice art deco sunglasses hitting the market and increasing in size but this is better than I ever expected.

Designers are just starting to reincorporate 70s-inspired pieces into their collections, which means this trend is just getting started. This season on the runway, designers like Gucci, Chloé, Ulla Johnson and Paco Rabanne took a retro approach. Highlights included a turquoise shag jacket at Paco Rabanne, a massive low-waist suede belt at Johanna Ortiz and a red fur mini skirt at Gucci.

If you’re looking for a modern-day muse of 70s style, look no further than model-turned-musician-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse. Fittingly, Waterhouse plays Karen Sirko, an edgy keyboardist-rockstar in Daisy Jones & The Six and received a masterclass in 70s fashion while on set. Dare I say that her off-screen looks have even surpassed her character’s?

Suki Waterhouse’s take on 70s fashion strikes the perfect balance between costume-like nostalgia and modern glamour. For example, for a recent Daisy Jones & The Six press tour event, Waterhouse wore a runway look from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s F/W 22 collection which capitalized on a denim version of the very trendy and current “pantless” look. Waterhouse added an oversized white fur jacket to secure the ensemble’s 70s vibe.

You don’t need to be playing a character to get inspired by the 70s era—just ask Taylor Swift who has been mixing in 70s flair with her Midnights era. Whether it’s an obvious look, like the velvet star dress, or something more subdued, like the looks from the Midnights album cover shoot, Swift has been spearheading the 70s comeback.

If you can sense a pattern, a shaggy jacket should be at the top of your ’70s shopping list. Once you nail down a statement piece, you can play with accessories like oversized earrings and sunglasses. Keep reading for the 70s essential pieces you need to nail the look.

Driftwood Farrah Embroidered Flare Jeans

A little embroidery goes a long way when trying to bring the 70s groove back. This pair of jeans from Free People comes in four different washes.

Le Bisou Zebra Shoulder Bag

I’m calling it now, this animal print Jacquemus number is going to be an it-bag for spring.

Zelie Square

Chloé is the ultimate 70s-inspired designer brand and you can’t go wrong with any of their pieces, especially the sunglasses.

Faux Fur Coat

Take notes from Suki Waterhouse and Taylor Swift and add a shaggy faux fur to your collection.

Baggy Boot Jeans

This pair of Levi’s isn’t as overtly ’70s as a flare leg but has a more subtle nod to the era with the distressed light wash.

Low Rider Suede Vest

Layer on the 70s vibe with this vintage-inspired suede long vest. It’s available in three colors and will layer just as easily over a button-up as a dress.

Teddy Heeled Boots

Excuse me while I drool over these epic blue suede boots.

Illegal Halter Gown

This halter dress and huge earrings? That’s a recipe for 70s-inspired success.

Abacus Top Handle Bag

Add this statement bag to a simple outfit with flared jeans and a white t-shirt and you’ve just created a modern 70s revival.

Dreamweaver Maxi Skirt

I’m obsessed with the denim maxi skirt trend which fits perfectly into the overarching 70s theme.

Milano Blouse

An easy way to add 70s flair to your everyday look is by opting for a retro-looking blouse like this feminine one from Sézane.

Krista Angled Square Sunglasses

Purple is a major 70s color (which is why it’s not surprising that it’s having a comeback)—I love the unique look of these angled frames.