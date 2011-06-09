A 7-Year-Old Gets a Nearly $10,000 Boob Job Voucher From Mom

If you’re looking for tips on bad parenting, then look no further than the infamous “Human Barbie” mom Sarah Burge. The same woman who holds the world record for most cosmetic procedures valued at $800,00 is apparently starting her 7-year-old daughter off on a similar path, gifting her with a $9,850 voucher for breast enhancement surgery.

Burge explained, “Poppy begged me for a boob job, so I gave her the voucher so she can have it after she’s 16, when it’s legal… If she develops naturally big boobs, she can have something else done with it.”

While I’d ordinarily be surprised by any parent’s encouragement of plastic surgery, I’d expect nothing more from this particular mother, being that this is the same woman who made headlines last year for teaching her then 6-year-old daughter to pole dance. Poppy isn’t the only one of Burge’s daughters who’s doomed to follow in mom’s footsteps. Burge’s other daughters Charlotte, 25, Hannah, 17 and step-daughter Jazzy, 17, have all already had Botox.

It seems that Sarah Burge and Kerry Campbell, “Botox Mom,” must both be taking lessons from the Jackie Taylor book of parenting. And for those of you who aren’t up on their Beverly Hills 90210 references like I am, Jackie Taylor is Kelly and Erin’s druggie/alcoholic mom who forced Kelly into child modeling and encouraged both her children to get cosmetic surgery at a young age.