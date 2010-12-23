7 Ways To Kill Your Post-Christmas Boredom

You know that moment a few days into your holiday vacation when all of the family togetherness goes from delightful to downright irritating? We do, too. But instead of starting to snap at your siblings or sending frantic “get me out of here” texts to your friends, why don’t you keep yourself occupied?
There are plenty of fun, fashion-related DIY activities you can do alone (or with a partner, if you’re so inclined) to help you relax and make the most of your time off. For example, you can check out our Gemma Redux instructional on how to make yourself a gorgeous layered necklace! So don’t fret if you find yourself with nothing to do… we’ve got you covered. Happy holidays!
Make your own 2011 calendar using your favorite editorials.
I am not one who likes to cut up my magazines especially the issues of international books like RUSSH and Lula that can cost upwards of $15. But one of the things I look forward to most every year are the calendars that accompany select foreign magazines. If you get a little creative, you can personalize one of your own, and you can compile your favorite images from 2010 into a calendar for 2011 that you'll look forward to flipping every month.
Build a Katy Perry "California Gurls" inspired gingerbread house.
This one is fun for the whole family especially if you have younger cousins or siblings and an affinity for frosting. Making magic in the kitchen is one of the easiest ways to get into the holiday spirit, and if you look to Katy's dreamy music video for inspiration, you'll likely create one of the funkiest and most colorful confections around. Your gingerbread ladies can even have mini peppermint bras!
Grab a foreign language dictionary and read your favorite international editions of fashion magazines.
OK. I can't say that I've ever actually done this, but it sounds like it might be fun... especially if you're really, really bored. We'd recommend starting with the most recent Vogue Paris since it's one of Carine's last, and wouldn't it be cool to know that you've read one from cover to cover? Or at least tried?
Watch a film that's fashionably inspirational!
I'm not as well versed in film as I'd like to be, but there are those timeless classics that everyone should watch whose style has transcended both time and culture. Some of our recommendations are: Annie Hall, Almost Famous, A Single Man, Marie Antoinette, The Royal Tenenbaums, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Factory Girl, Paris, Texas and Bonnie and Clyde. Here's a bonus activity for those who live in NYC the IFC Center is screening Clueless tonight, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at midnight!
Reorganize your closet.
This might not sound like fun at first, but once you get into the swing of it, you'll be surprised to find all of the great stuff you forgot you had! Plus, it's a perfect way to make room for all of the goods you'll accumulate during the after-Christmas sales (and to do a good deed by donating your discard pile to charity).
Start your own fashion blog.
Did you get that sick SLR camera you asked for this year? Perfect! Grab a family member as the photographer, pile on the treasures you found while cleaning out your closet, and find the sunniest/most graffiti-ed/moodiest location in your neighborhood to use as a backdrop. If you need inspiration or instruction on how to pose, log on to one of our favorite style blogs, like Fashion Toast, Style Rookie, The Glamourai or 5 Inch And Up. 2010 was the year of the fashion blogger, and who knows? By 2012, you might be jetting to Paris to sit front row at Chanel.
Play a good ol' classic word game.
...but here's the catch. Try to only use fashion related words, like designers, trends and magazine titles. This will definitely be a brain teaser, but imagine what the double word score for something like "Ghesquiere" would be!