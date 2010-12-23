7 Ways To Kill Your Post-Christmas Boredom

You know that moment a few days into your holiday vacation when all of the family togetherness goes from delightful to downright irritating? We do, too. But instead of starting to snap at your siblings or sending frantic “get me out of here” texts to your friends, why don’t you keep yourself occupied?

There are plenty of fun, fashion-related DIY activities you can do alone (or with a partner, if you’re so inclined) to help you relax and make the most of your time off. For example, you can check out our Gemma Redux instructional on how to make yourself a gorgeous layered necklace! So don’t fret if you find yourself with nothing to do… we’ve got you covered. Happy holidays!