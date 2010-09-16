7 Ways To Get Over A Breakup

A wise person (also known as my Matchmaker mom) once told me that it’s better to have loved and lost than never loved at all. I didn’t understand what this meant until I had my heart broken. After endless days, weeks, and months of crying over my broken heart (yes I can admit it), I finally realized what my mom was saying. It’s better to have loved someone and to have your heart broken than to never be hurt and be single forever. So, if this sounds similar to what you’re going through, you must be wondering how to start living and dating again. Here are some tips that helped me through some of the rough times.

1. Stop Feeling Sorry For Yourself

Rule #1: stop feeling sorry for yourself. We’ve all been there. You know, when you walk around thinking ‘poor me,’ right? Wrong! Regardless of who broke up with who, moping doesn’t get you anywhere. Sure, your relationship was amazing. All of mine were too. But that doesn’t mean I sit around feeling sorry for myself.

2. Forget The Past

All relationships are great at one point. But yours is over now. So forget about it. Don’t analyze all of your good memories and try to figure out what went wrong. That won’t do any good.

3. Shop ‘Til You Drop

What better way to make yourself feel good than to buy some brand new clothes? A sexy new outfit can be better therapy than a 90 minute massage.

4. Run Your Heart Out

When you’re feeling low, the gym is a miracle worker. You’d be surprised how fun getting sweaty can be. Besides, endorphins are like a natural high. So instead of drinking during the day to cheer yourself up, hit the gym.



5. Party Hardy

Sitting on your couch watching TV is fun for a week. Trust me, you won’t be able to forget about your ex unless you’re out and about. Being social and having fun with your friends is what you’re supposed to do. All the time.

6. Get Busy

The best way to get over someone is to get with someone else. I’m not saying you should start sleeping around. Random sex isn’t sexy, it’s dirty. But an innocent make-out session never hurt anyone. In fact, it could be just what you need.

7. Date Up A Storm

Until you meet someone amazing who’s ten times better than your ex, you won’t forget about him. And let’s face it, you aren’t going to meet Mr. Perfect sitting on your couch eating Chinese food. Believe me, I’ve been there and another relationship doesn’t just appear out of thin air. You have to date, date and date some more. Remember, regardless of how bad your breakup was, it always gets better. So get out there and have fun.

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London who resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: traveling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

Photo: iStock.com