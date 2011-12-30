7 Ways To ‘Bling’ In The New Year

Rings on our fingers and bells on our toes — yup, if there’s a piece of jewelry to wear you can bet we’ve donned it. So when it comes to statement pieces and New Year’s Eve, rest assured the staff of StyleCaster has yet to add the word “demure” to our vocabulary.
In fact, we’re firm believers in picking one piece of statement jewelry to offset a killer outfit (as NYE dictates) as much as we are a plain t-shirt/jeans combo. From cocktail rings that rock to necklaces that demand attention, you shouldn’t shy away from glitzing it up this weekend as you prepare to ring in the new year.
Check out some of our fave must-have pieces in the slideshow above (most under $100) and make sure to stock up before the clock strikes midnight!
Feel like exploring a new flight of fancy? Slip this pretty crystal-encrusted butterfly cocktail ring on for size.
Cara Large Crystal Butterfly Ring, $60, at Bloomingdales
Planning an updo for the evening? Add these earrings into the mix for dramatic effect.
Kendra Scott Yellow Onyx Earrings, $60, at Neiman Marcus
A bold bracelet makes an extreme statement.
Blydesign Geode Cuff, at $58 Max&Chloe
Looking for a dramatic silver accessory? We love the bright rhinestones and multi-link effect of this bracelet -- especially when you throw some simple bangles into the mix.
Tinley Road Jewel Faceted Bracelet, $28, at Piperlime.com
No LBD (little black dress) is complete without some big statement bling.
Jessica Simpson Gold Tone Glass Link Necklace, $75 at Macys
Wow 'em with a cocktail ring (or two) that REALLY makes a statement.
Premium Colour Spot Rings $40, at TopShop.com
Price be damned -- sometimes you've just got to go with an amazing New Year's Eve showstopper.
Versaille Dye Glam Necklace $250, BaubleBar.com