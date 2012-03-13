7 Signs The Apocalypse Is Coming Thanks To ‘Twilight’ Fans

Now I know I’m not exactly one to talk as I’m guilty of seeing every Twilight movie within a week of its theatrical release, and I have definitely fantasized that Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and I are best friends who share clothes, cigarettes and deodorant. However, there is a fine line between being a fan and being a lunatic, and the Twihards of the world have been bridging this gap for a few years now.

In all of history, I am hard pressed to find ANYTHING that has been as overexposed as the Twilight franchise. As the popularity has grown, the craziness (and I must admit: creativity) of fans has grown as well. In the gallery above, I have provided you with seven examples that the apocalypse is imminent thanks to the Twilight franchise. I couldn’t even include all of them. Let’s just say that having sex toys based off of Edward Cullen‘s manhood is seriously crossing a line, and humanity is to blame.

That said, click through for some of the most alarming actions regarding Twilight that have seriously made me stop and reconsider society as we know it. We are doomed, kids. Doomed.