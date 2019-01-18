7 Rings We Want After Listening to Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”

Since we’ve had Ariana Grande’s new single “7 Rings” on repeat for the past 12 hours, shopping has been at the forefront of our brains. The song is all about buying whatever the f*ck you want because, well, you’re Ariana Grande, and you can. Because of that truly inspirational message, we’ve developed a sudden need for new jewelry—seven rings, to be exact.

“7 Rings”, which was released Thursday night, is part of Grande’s upcoming fifth studio album “Thank U, Next”, and we’re just blessed to be along for the ride. After her split with SNL‘s Pete Davidson (and his huge—never mind), Grande has been all about treating herself like the queen she is. We are here for it. The new single amplifies the whole treating yourself aesthetic, as well as becoming an anthem for friendship (and shopping). The lyrics literally say, “Wearing a ring but ain’t gon’ be no Mrs. / Bought matching diamonds for six of my bitches.” If that’s not big dick energy, I don’t know what is.

And, because dropping the single alone wasn’t enough for Ari, she also released the “7 Rings” music video on the same night. The entire thing is basically just Grande flipping her hair a lot in pink lighting, and we really couldn’t ask for more—unless she’s willing to give us the pink fur coat she wears in the video.

Both the Ariana Grande song and music video have turned us into serious bougie, boss bitches, so we’ve rounded up seven different rings to complete the transformation. This is the mood for 2019: “They say, ‘Which one?’ I say, ‘Nah, I want all of ’em’.”

Dual Snake Ring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Please slither into our jewelry box.

Curve Exclusive Ring with Multicolored Jewels in Gold, $4.50 at ASOS

Kind of like the the Infinity Stones from Infinity Wars, but cuter.

Merewif Feelings Ring, $88 at Free People

This ring is a color-changing mood stone and has the word “feelings” etched on the inside.

Mongram Stacker Ring Set, $48 at Anthropologie

Nothing says, “I love myself” quite like a personalized ring.

Ring With Crystal Star and Pearl, $5.50 at ASOS

BRB, gotta check our horoscope.

Fuck Ring, $20-$22 on Etsy

Tell it like it is.

Five and Two Ira Chain Ring, $32 at Urban Outfitters

Wear your chain around your finger instead of your neck.

