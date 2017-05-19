7 Retro Recipes That Are Totally Worth Making Now

Retro recipes can elicit fond memories of your grandmother’s pot roast or evoke eerie images of canned fruit jiggling in a Jell-O mold. While some recipes are better left in the past (Watergate salad, I’m looking at you), others have stood the test of time and are worth revisiting.

These satisfying recipes use fresh ingredients to reimagine the classic flavors we know and love. Make one of these old-school dishes at your next dinner party and I guarantee it will be a hit. Because if there’s one thing people love more than kale salad and avocado toast, it’s old-school chicken pot pie… topped with tater tots.