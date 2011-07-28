7 Pro Tips For Taking Your Fashion Blog To The Front Row

Yuli Ziv, founder of Fashion 2.0, wrote the book on fashion blogging, literally. Her new self-published tome, Blogging Your Way To The Front Row, breaks down that hard to determine path from random daily updater to industry “it” kid. We asked Ziv to break it down, so she gave us 7 hints for taking your blog to the next level, but to get the whole story, you know the drill go buy the book.

1. Consider your blog and the content you put out there as a reflection of your true self. Make sure it represents well who you are, both personally and professionally.

2. Define your niche clearly the focus of your blog should be screaming from every piece of content you put out there. Work on establishing yourself as an expert in that niche: email a reporter you respect and offer yourself any time they need a quote on the subject of your blog, or contribute articles to larger publications on this particular subject, in return for a byline.

3. In every post you write, keep your readers in mind and ask yourself: how does this bring value to them? What are they going through, and how can you help them achieve what they are seeking with your words and images? Get to know your readers better by researching their profiles when they comment and by looking into your demographic stats on Google Analytics.

4. Make it a mission to learn or improve one new skill every year or month (depending on complexity) – whether it’s Photoshop, photography or writing skills. There are online and offline classes for everything.

5. Make a dream list of brands with which you would like to work one day. Describe in detail what kind of project you see them doing with you. Keep the list close to your work desk, and take a peek at it once in a while, adding more ideas and defining your outreach plan. If you want to focus on a long term career, it’s better to start building relationships with more established brands. You want to work with people who will be in business years from now. Aim for a longer commitment because it’s much more cost effective to have a long term relationship and not waste more time on getting a new client or campaign.

6. Make a list of unique revenue opportunities you can create with your blog: seasonal features that could be sponsored, workshops or other services you could offer based on your blog’s focus, or an online store where you could sell your own products. Focus on one that excites you most and make a plan to develop it in the next year.

7. Define your rules and boundaries. You need to have Editorial Guidelines and a Media Kit and both should be available online. Setting rules and guidelines prevents you from having to make individual case by case decisions. It presents you as a professional and eliminates possible negotiations in the future. Showcase your talents, abilities, reach, and value as a blogger and influencer through your media kit. A great media kit can ramp up your value and create a more professional impression of you. If you take the craft of marketing yourself seriously, others will take you seriously as well.