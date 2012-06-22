7 New Must-Have Trends For Bridesmaid Dresses

If there’s one thing we’re completely into, it’s breaking the style rules and making new ones to emphasize our own personal style. If you happened to catch our very own Laurel Pinson on the Today show this morning, you learned just how simple (and affordable!) it is to revamp dresses for your beloved bridesmaids.
Stuffy and itchy frocks are no longer the end all be all — you can even uncover options at some of your favorite shops. Considering all the major trends this summer, it’d be silly to think some of these wouldn’t find their way to the altar. From updated silhouettes to bold colors, there are plenty of options to suit every body type and personal preferences. A comfortable bridesmaid is a happy bridesmaid!
We captured some of the key new looks that we think should definitely be considered for bridesmaids at upcoming weddings — take a look and let us know if you agree!
Prints and Peplums:
Slightly unexpected, patterns are a wonderful way to incorporate a magnitude of colors and liveliness to a bridesmaid dress. Also to keep in mind, peplums are huge for not only summer but also the coming seasons. Infusing sophistication, a peplum adds a feminine yet updated classic approach.
Rainbow Floral Peplum Dress, $96, at Topshop
The One-Shoulder:
Having trouble making up your mind of the sleeve-length? A one-shouldered option is wonderful to transition from day-to-night or outdoors to a heavily air conditioned reception hall!
Free People Dancing In The Moonlight Dress, $111, at Revolve Clothing
The Ladylike Approach:
Lace and flirty silhouettes are huge this summer, why not consider them for your lovely bridesmaids? You're favorite girls will thank you later.
Dress, $34.95, at H&M
The Maxi:
Fitting every body type, a maxi dress is a surefire solution to ensuring a high comfort level amongst your bridesmaids (plus they look oh-so chic with statement jewelry!)
Oasis Drapey Maxi Dress, $91.14, at Asos
The Cascading Hem:
A great choice to keep your best friends and family dancing into the night, a cascading hem prevents any tripping possibility and shows just the right amount of leg to keep your bridesmaids feeling saucy and not skanky.
Odessa Dress In Silk Georgette, $275, at J. Crew
The Separates:
There's beauty in mixing and matching. Let your bridesmaids think for themselves by giving loose guidelines -- they'll appreciate being allowed to choose items that they feel fit them best.
Tibi Pleated Skirt, $225, at Shopbop
The Jumpsuit:
Another big style for summer and into fall, we love the transitional option for jumpsuits. Easy to walk in and update version of the maxi dress, we love how these pieces cover typical trouble areas for most gals.
Sparkle & Fade Silky Surplice Jumper, $79, at Urban Outfitters