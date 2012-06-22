7 New Must-Have Trends For Bridesmaid Dresses

If there’s one thing we’re completely into, it’s breaking the style rules and making new ones to emphasize our own personal style. If you happened to catch our very own Laurel Pinson on the Today show this morning, you learned just how simple (and affordable!) it is to revamp dresses for your beloved bridesmaids.

Stuffy and itchy frocks are no longer the end all be all — you can even uncover options at some of your favorite shops. Considering all the major trends this summer, it’d be silly to think some of these wouldn’t find their way to the altar. From updated silhouettes to bold colors, there are plenty of options to suit every body type and personal preferences. A comfortable bridesmaid is a happy bridesmaid!

We captured some of the key new looks that we think should definitely be considered for bridesmaids at upcoming weddings — take a look and let us know if you agree!