The 7 Most Anticipated Films Straight from Industry Insiders

Normally, one wouldn’t want to land on a black list, but this morning young film writers, directors, executives, and producers waited patiently to see if their names would make it on. The Black List is a list of the most talked about unproduced screenplays. Making the list has the power to get your screenplay in front of major Hollywood players. (Think: Diablo Cody of Juno, who got her first big break by landing on said list.)

From the list, we’ve picked out the six most buzzed-about screenplays to get you excited for the next year.

1. The Muppet Man by Christopher Weekes

What it’s about: “The life and times of the late Jim Henson, the man behind Sesame Street and The Muppets.”

2. The Social Network by Aaron Sorkin

What it’s about: “Chronicles Mark Zuckerberg’s complicated journey towards creating Facebook.”

Status: Jesse Eisenberg plays Zuckerberg while Justin Timberlake portrays Sean Parker.

3. The Voices by Michael R. Perry

What it’s about: “Jerry, a schizophrenic worker at a bathtub factory accidentally kills an attractive woman from accounting. While trying to cover his bloody tracks, Jerry starts taking advice from his talking (and foul-mouthed) cat and dog.”

4. Prisoners by Aaron Guzikowski

What it’s about: “When his young daughter and her best friend vanish on Thanksgiving Day, a Christian survivalist named Keller Dover takes matters into his own hands, imprisoning and torturing a suspect whom the police have set free.”

Status: Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) is directing.

5. Cedar Rapids by Phil Johnston

What it’s about: “Tim Lippy is a small-town insurance man who’s somehow made it to middle age without having quite done anything. Everything changes when he unexpectedly gets the chance to represent his company at the Cedar Rapids insurance convention, where comedy ensues, of course.”

Status: In production. Ed Helms plays Lippy, and John C. Reilly, Alia Shakwat, Anne Heche, and Sigourney Weaver co-star.

6. Desperados by Ellen Rapoport

What it’s about: “Wesley Robbins, a 30-something single attorney with an unhealthy obsession with coupling up, thinks she’s found the perfect man. But when he doesn’t call for days after the first time they sleep together, she freaks out and sends him a scathing email, only to learn he’s been laid up in a Mexican hospital with some broken bones. On a whim, she and her girlfriends travel down south to erase the email before she ruins what she believes could be her one true love.”

Status: Isla Fisher is attached to star.

7. Londongrad by David Scarpa

What it’s about: The writer of The Day The Earth Stood Still and co-writer of The Last Castle does an adaptation of Alan Cowell’s 2008 book, The Terminal Spy: A True Story of Espionage, Betrayal, and Murder, chronicling the life and strange death of Alexander Litvinen. Remember in 2006, when that ex-Soviet spy was allegedly poisoned with radioactive tea at a London sushi joint? That’s him.

