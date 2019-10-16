Behold, the Best Mattifying Moisturizers for Toning Down Oily Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Look, we love a dewy complexion just as much as the next person, but there’s a fine line between a glowing complexion and a greasy one—which is exactly what led us on our search for the best matte moisturizers for oily skin.

If you’re not into mid-day powdering or don’t have time for constantly using blotting papers, starting with a mattifying moisturizer can help out in a big way. If you have oily skin or simply tend to get shiny as the day goes on, starting with an oil-free and oil-controlling base will not only keep oil at bay, but it can also help extend the wear time of your makeup as well. While you may be tempted to forgo the moisturizer altogether in order to stay matte, skipping this skincare step can actually cause your skin to produce more oil to compensate for the dehydration. Here are some of our favorite, editor-approved products that will seriously help you cut out the shine—for good.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Embryolisse Hydra-Mat Emulsion

Embryolisse’s matte light formula hydrates and absorbs into your skin with just a few gentle pats; a time-saver if we ever saw one. It also doubles as a skin-smoothing primer pre-makeup. It’s been one of my favorite skincare products for years now.

2. Formula 10.0.6 Seriously Shine Free Moisturizer

This mattifying oil-free moisturizer from Formula 10.0.6 is seriously shine-free. It leaves skin quenched, but doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue as it wear throughout the day.

3. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Moisturizer

Not only is this moisturizer from La Roche-Posay anti-shine, but it’s also “anti-enlarged pores,” and wear well under your makeup all day long.