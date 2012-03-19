7 Lucky Coats We Love For Fall 2012, Spotted At PROJECT

Finally after mentally and physically detoxing from the craziness that is Fashion Month (or what others simply call February and March), we’ve finally managed to dig through the massive amounts of lookbooks, notes and Instagram snaps we took of some of our favorite products during last month’s trip to Las Vegas for the bi-annual fashion trade show known as PROJECT.
With over hundreds of booths to check out over the course of three days, we got a first-hand sneak peek of what some of your favorite labels have in store for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.
And what’s one of the biggest must-have items for the colder months ahead? Well, for one thing, it definitely would have to be getting yourself a solid coat that you can stay warm in and still be able to show off your stylish personality.
To give you a taste of what we’re loving for the fall season ahead after scouring the many, many booths at PROJECT back in February, check out seven of our favorite coat styles in the slideshow above that are sure to fit just about every style personality out there.
Mixed materials in contrasting colors on coats is an easy way to add some subtle pop to your fall look without having to incorporate bright colors.
www.g-star.com
Another excellent use of mixed materials, we love this Indiana Contrast Jacket, thanks in part to the leather sleeves and pocket detailing in one of the best colors for the season, a rich red-brown.
www.funktionalcollection.com
Looking to go all Glam Rockstar come this fall, but not a big fan of wearing real fur? Then we suggest this Bowie Fur Pea Coat in Vegan Fox. It's also got a pretty heavy groove to it that we're totes diggin'.
www.gypsyjunkies.com
For those of you who live in more mild climates and just have to worry about rain and the temp dropping to nowhere below 50°F , then opt for a fun, lightweight option with a PVC raincoat. Our pick goes to Kusuri Enterprises, whose jackets feature fun wings on the back. The coat comes in hot pink, clear and blue colorways. And yes, it's giving us major Jeremy Scott for Adidas vibes too.
www.kusuri.co/
When the weather starts to get cooler, we're a sucker for anything with shearling lining, which is why we became instant fans of this Central Jacket from Quiksilver's QSW Collection. Bonus points also go for the motorcycle-jacket-like detailing on the coat too.
www.quiksilver.com/family/index.jsp?categoryId=11241888