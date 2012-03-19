7 Lucky Coats We Love For Fall 2012, Spotted At PROJECT

Finally after mentally and physically detoxing from the craziness that is Fashion Month (or what others simply call February and March), we’ve finally managed to dig through the massive amounts of lookbooks, notes and Instagram snaps we took of some of our favorite products during last month’s trip to Las Vegas for the bi-annual fashion trade show known as PROJECT.

With over hundreds of booths to check out over the course of three days, we got a first-hand sneak peek of what some of your favorite labels have in store for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

And what’s one of the biggest must-have items for the colder months ahead? Well, for one thing, it definitely would have to be getting yourself a solid coat that you can stay warm in and still be able to show off your stylish personality.

To give you a taste of what we’re loving for the fall season ahead after scouring the many, many booths at PROJECT back in February, check out seven of our favorite coat styles in the slideshow above that are sure to fit just about every style personality out there.