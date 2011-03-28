7 Fashion Influencers Who Deserve Documentaries

People are falling in love with Bill Cunningham. The Times street photographer who started a revolution, and who Tommy Ton, Scott Schuman and Phil Oh should be sending thank you gifts to daily, is the subject of a documentary, Bill Cunningham New York, that people are practically falling over themselves for. He’s dry! He’s kind of acerbic! He’s super talented!

In the wake of equally successful in-depth looks at the likes of Anna Wintour (The September Issue), Valentino (Last Emporer), and Karl Lagerfeld (Lagerfeld Confidential), it’s clear no spring chicken call pull off a full two hours you need some experience, man, and more than a little personality. Below are our seven candidates for documentaries, are you reading this, R.J. Cutler?

1. Tom Ford:

His quotable quotes come only second to Karl Lagerfeld’s. He’s opinionated, talented, extremely good looking, has fabulous friends and is semi-private, which means we want to know everything there is to know about him.

2. Donatella Versace:

There’s some very interesting back story with the death of her brother, she’s rather kooky,

works with a lot of celebrities and travels a lot it’s a win/win with a tan.

3. Carine Roitfeld:

I know she’s not at French Vogue anymore, but we don’t want The September Issue goes to Paris, anyway. The idea would be to see Carine advance into the next phase, beautiful people and fabulous clothes included. Plus, she’s so likeable!

4. Alber Elbaz:

He’s the most affable, skilled designers working today. Alber is just so loveable, and what could be more intriguing than the behind the scenes decadent workings of Lanvin?

5. Mario Testino:

Ah, turn the camera on the lensman? Testino will be jetsetting, shooting fragrance commercials, French Vogue editorials and chilling with Kate Moss. It will be a a visual fashion adventure!

6. Steven Meisel:

The notoriously secretive photographer would get the total “Steven Meisel: Revealed” treatment featuring those long dark locks, tons of models and beautiful editorials.

7. Kate Moss:

She’s a mom, she’s getting married, and everyone is still obsessed with her as she redefines what and who and how old a model is. Plus, we might just get a Galliano cameo, which would go so viral and make the doc into an instant must-see.

Tom Ford, Kate Moss, Donatella Versace Photos: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images | Neil Mockford, FilmMagic | Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho, WireImage