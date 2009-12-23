7 Holiday Style Tips From Designer Christian Siriano

1. Nothing Screams “Holiday” Like a Red Dress!

Even though it may be a bit clich, red is a great color for holiday parties–if done correctly, it definitely works! For some inspiration, check out some of the warm-toned pieces from my spring 2010 collection (above).

2. Button Up, It’s Cold Out There!

An absolute must is a good coat–something that is elegant and chic but also keeps you warm! This time of year is frigid so it definitely matters. Red was also a big hit color for coats this season, but if you do choose a red dress, avoid appearing too matchy-matchy and top it off with simple black.

3. There is Such a Thing as Too Much

Holiday parties are the best time to wear some glitter and sparkle, but there is such a thing as too much–don’t overdo embellishments. If you wear a sequin dress, then you don’t need accessories!

4. You Can Never Go Wrong With an LBD



If all else fails, there is always the Little Black Dress, a girl’s best friend! If you decide to go this route, then glam it up with amazing accessories like a large statement necklace.

Try some of these adorable LBD options above (from left to right): Kimberly Taylor Black Sleeveless Cocktail Dress, $325, at kimberlytaylor.com, Armani Exchange Black and Silver Sequin Dress, at armaniexchange.com, or K Karl Lagerfeld Black Velvet Dress, $290.50, at netaporter.com.



5. Hike it Up in Heels

A great statement shoe is the perfect solution to glam up any outfit. The best part is that they don’t have to be expensive! With collections like mine for Payless, and the many other designer collaborations that have hit the market in the last year, you can find extremely affordable pieces that add that extra oopmh to your outfit.

6. Don’t Be a Walking Christmas Tree

Believe it or not, there is such a thing as too much red, green, and holiday cheer when it comes to an outfit. While holiday sweaters can be funny, they are certainly not fashion forward.

7. Never, Never Repeat an Outfit



Each year it seems like there are more and more holiday parties to attend. The most important thing to remember is not to repeat an entire outfit! Change it up with accessories, different shoes, or even different tights. In today’s Facebook world, this is a very important rule to follow!

Fashion designer, Christian Siriano, got his big break on Bravo’s hit reality show Project Runway, as the show’s youngest winner ever in September of 2008. Since then, Siriano has shown several collections for his label Christian V. Siriano at New York Fashion Week. Oprah Winfrey has called the 24-year-old’s designs “works of art,” and Tim Gunn has called him “a prodigy” and “the next great American fashion designer.” Celebrity clients include Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum, and Victoria Beckham, among others.