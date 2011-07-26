The 7 Girls Who Looked the Cutest For the Nerds at Comic-Con

With movies like Cowboys and Aliens on the roster, fan girls, vampire heads and nerd bombs hanging out at Comic-Con, you have to think that getting dressed for the event would create a bit of a “what the f do I wear?” conundrum. There were, however, seven girls who had no problem getting it right on the Sci-Fi carpet in everything from mini skirts to straight up gowns.
All photos: SIPA
Jessica Biel rocked Christian Cota short shorts, and I'm sure she was nerd approved.
Carey Mulligan is colorblocked and pretty in Roksanda Ilincic.
Kate Beckinsale is sweet in all black Tibi.
Olivia Munn looks straight Brooklyn in a Tucker shirt, an Asos skirt and Louboutin heels.
Olivia Wilde may have gotten confused as to where she was going because she's super fancy, but she still looks pretty in black lace Dolce & Gabbana.
Ana de la Reguera is a sexy lady in sheer Gucci.
Abigail Spencer is lovely with her bouncy curls and pretty Oscar de la Renta dress.